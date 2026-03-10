Bruins Host Annual Girls Hockey Day, ‘Fills Me With So Much Joy’

BOSTON –– A.J. Mleczko pulled her Olympic medals out of her pockets and passed them to the doting young hockey players who surrounded her.

Mleczko, now an NHL analyst for ESPN, won gold with Team USA in 1998 when women’s hockey made its debut at the Winter Olympic Games. The U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer also earned a silver medal in 2002 at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Mleczko was back on the ice on Monday at TD Garden as part of the Boston Bruins’ eighth annual Girls Hockey Day, presented by Wasabi Technologies.

“Seeing all these kids out here now, you can just see the excitement and enthusiasm,” Mleczko said. “It builds. It’s amazing. When they can see it, and they can see the women out there doing what they do, playing so well, pushing and making this game so much better, and now all these little girls get to come out here and try their hand at it. It fills me with so much joy.”

The event began with a public skate for participants from the Bruins Girls Learn to Play program, which has reached new youth hockey players in 14 different locations across New England, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. It continued with games between local female teams.​

“It’s just a great experience getting girls and women of all ages and ranges out on the ice, and showing them that they can play hockey too,” said Elizabeth Viola, who is the Bruins’ youth hockey and fan development specialist.

“It’s a huge thing that we do in the community relations and youth hockey team. It’s one of our big pillars – making hockey affordable and accessible for people of all ages and demographics. Something like this is just a great way we can incorporate it all. We really take pride in growing the game.”