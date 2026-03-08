Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

BostonBruins.com –– It is right back to work for the Boston Bruins.

After beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday at TD Garden, the B’s are lacing it up for the second game of a back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Sunday’s 4:30 p.m. ET puck drop marks the third and final time the teams will meet this regular season. The Bruins earned a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday and a 1-0 win on Jan. 11.

“They’ve been a very good hockey team. They’ve been showing it all year long. Nobody is surprised anymore,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Pittsburgh. “They have speed, they have structure and they work. It was a handful in Boston the other day, and we expect the same type of game today.”

Boston sits in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 75 points. The team will now look for its first road victory since Jan. 17.