Practice Report: Bruins Prepare For Three-Game Road Trip

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are hitting the reset button.

After falling 4-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at TD Garden, the B’s returned to practice on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, shifting their focus to the upcoming three-game road trip.

“It’s obviously a tough loss yesterday, but there’s no time to hang our heads down. We have to move forward, we have to flip the page,” David Pastrnak said. “Take whatever we can from yesterday to learn and move forward, because it is getting down the stretch and the games are coming day by day.”

The Bruins begin the East Coast swing with an afternoon matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, followed by a back-to-back with the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens on Monday and Tuesday. Boston has not won on the road since Jan. 17, and is looking to change that. The team put together 13 consecutive wins at home.

“We have good sequences on the road. The Pittsburgh game, for example, we were playing well, and then we just make mistakes and let the teams get back to the game. It’s not like we’re not playing good hockey, it’s just more mistakes,” Pastrnak said. “I think dial in, focus more on the details for a full 60, 65 minutes, whatever it takes. We have a big road trip coming up, and we have to get on a winning track on the road.”

Pastrnak posted a goal and an assist on Thursday, extending his point streak to four games; he has two goals and four assists through that stretch. The 29-year-old forward leads the Bruins with 78 points (24 goals, 54 assists) through 60 games.

Pastrnak has been skating on the first line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Elias Lindholm. Head coach Marco Sturm experimented with putting Fraser Minten at center between Pastrnak and Khusnutdinov during Thursday’s third period. Minten, the 21-year-old forward, converted with his 15th goal of the season.