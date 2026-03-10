Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings

BOSTON –– It is a familiar opponent for Marco Sturm on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The head coach and his Boston Bruins will host the Los Angeles Kings for a 7 p.m. puck drop, marking the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams.

​Sturm was an assistant coach for the Kings from 2018 to 2022 and the head coach of the Ontario Reign, the Kings' AHL affiliate, from 2022 to 2025, before taking over in Boston.

“It’s a good group,” Sturm said. “It’s a very good organization. I had a good time there.”

The B’s are looking to bounce back after falling 5-4 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

​“It was not a terrible game; it was a bad ending, but we did a lot of good things. For 40 minutes, we played pretty good hockey. Unfortunately, we made too many mistakes, and the third cost us the game,” Sturm said. “We talked about it this morning, because yesterday was a day off, and we’re going to continue to get better and focus on tonight.”

Pavel Zacha posted his second hat trick of the season on Sunday. He enters Tuesday’s matchup on a five-game point streak; he has four goals and four assists through that stretch. Zacha remains on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson. The trio has been the Bruins' best 5-on-5 producer this year.

“Pav has been great. Plays every situation. Just contributing all over the ice. He’s having a great year, and we have to keep it going down the stretch,” Arvidsson said. “I think we just enjoy playing with each other and having fun. We all three work really hard, and we try to make plays for each other. I think that has been key. And personally, I love playing in the games where it is tight and we’ve got to win. It’s fun.”

Boston is holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 76 points. The group has won the last 12 consecutive games at TD Garden, and is looking to keep that run going.

“The standings are tight, and we’ve got to be ready to go,” Arvidsson said. “We’ve been good at home, so have to keep that going and stick to our game plan and structure.”