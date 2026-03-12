Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins have a meeting with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at TD Garden.

The 7 p.m. puck drop marks the second and final time the teams will face off this regular season. Boston fell 3-1 to San Jose at SAP Center on Nov. 23.

Alex Steeves will enter the lineup in place of Mikey Eyssimont, head coach Marco Sturm said. Steeves last played on Saturday in the team’s 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

“I try to have everyone involved,” Sturm said. “Just try to get [Steeves] into the mix. When he had that stretch where he played his best hockey, it was because of his forecheck. Hopefully, he can do that tonight.”​

The 26-year-old forward is expected to return to the third line alongside Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie.​

“That is the job – you have to be ready to go when called upon. I have been working hard when I haven’t been in. Hopefully, that pays dividends tonight,” Steeves said. “I think when we hunt pucks, play simple, get pucks back, we then all kind of have the ability to make some plays and obviously, Geeks can really finish. I think Fraser and I can, too. Just play a responsible game.”

David Pastrnak did not participate in Thursday’s morning skate. Sturm said Pastrnak and his wife, Rebecca, welcomed a baby girl. He is expected to play against the Sharks, on the first line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Elias Lindholm.

​The Bruins have won 13 consecutive games at TD Garden, which is their longest streak since a 14-game home run in 2022-23. They will look to continue their success on Causeway Street.

“Since the break basically, if you look at those kinds of games, it has a playoff atmosphere. The coach shouldn’t even say anything; I think guys feel it, guys are excited. Guys are very excited at home,” Sturm said. “We want to continue that streak. It is going to be another big opponent tonight. But also big points. Other teams won’t help, so we need to do our work.”