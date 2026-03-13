In the System: Hagens Named to All-Hockey East First Team

Providence

The Providence Bruins (44-11-1-0) earned two wins in their last three games, defeating the Hershey Bears 5-4 at home on Sunday and topping the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime on the road on Wednesday. The overtime victory was the P-Bruins’ ninth of the season out of 10 games that have ended in the extra frame. Providence, holding a 10-point lead over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for first place in the Atlantic Division, also has a game in hand.

Making his Providence debut in the 3-2 victory over Springfield on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel netted the winning goal in overtime and added an assist. The forward intercepted a breakout attempt, walked the puck into the low slot, and fired a wrist shot inside the left post to give the P-Bruins the victory with 1:44 to play in overtime. Reichel also added a secondary assist on the goal that tied the game at 1-1 in the third period. The Nürnberg, Germany, native was acquired by Boston last Friday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Riley Tufte netted his team leading 25th goal of the season and added an assist to help the P-Bruins defeat the Hershey Bears 5-4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday. The forward’s tally came with 48 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the team to victory. His tally extended his goal scoring streak to three games, tying his personal best this season. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native’s 45 points this season ties his career best and ranks tied for second on the team.

Georgii Merkulov tied Wednesday’s game in Springfield at 1-1 in the third period before Providence would eventually earn the victory 3-2 in overtime. The forward has points in three straight games, ranks second on the team with 18 goals and 27 assists, and is tied for second on the team with 45 points this season. The Ryazan, Russia, native is the Providence Bruins’ all-time assists leader (136) and all-time points leader (224).