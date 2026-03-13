In the System: Hagens Named to All-Hockey East First Team

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.
NCAA
- James Hagens was named Hockey East’s Player of the Month for February and to the All-Hockey East First Team on Friday morning. He leads the conference in scoring through the conclusion of the regular season. The forward, who was selected by Boston with the seventh overall pick in last June’s NHL Draft, totals 28 points through 24 games and ranks second in the conference with 15 goals. Hagens will lead the Eagles in the Hockey East Quarterfinals against Maine on Friday night.
- Fellow Boston College forward Dean Letourneau was named to the All-Hockey East Third Team after ranking fourth in the league in scoring in his sophomore season. The forward notched 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games.
- Defenseman Elliott Groenewold, who was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, was named to the All-ECAC First Team on Thursday. The sophomore blue liner was a unanimous selection after blocking 24 shots and leading the ECAC in plus/minus at +27 in league play. He also leads the nation at +38, which is also the second-highest of any NCAA skater to this point in a season since at least 2002-03, per the ECAC. Quinnipiac will battle Clarkson this weekend in the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinals.
- Beckett Hendrickson scored a goal in Minnesota’s 3-3 tie against No. 3 ranked Michigan State on Friday and posted an assist in their 6-2 loss to No. 10 ranked Penn State on Wednesday in the Big 10 quarterfinals. The forward’s goal in Friday’s tie brought the Gophers within one goal early in the third period. Hendrickson finished the season sixth on the team with 20 points through 30 games this season. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
- Will Zellers recorded a goal and two assists in No. 2 ranked North Dakota’s 5-1 victory over Omaha last Saturday. The forward’s tally extended the Fighting Hawks’ lead to 3-1 with 28 seconds to play in the middle frame. He then posted two primary assists on goals in the third period. Zellers is tied for the team lead with 18 goals, ranks fourth on the team with 30 points through 34 games this season and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. North Dakota will take on Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in the conference semifinals.