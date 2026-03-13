In the System: Hagens Named to All-Hockey East First Team

Letourneau gets HE Third Team honors; Groenewold a unanimous pick for ECAC First Team

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By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

NCAA

  • James Hagens was named Hockey East’s Player of the Month for February and to the All-Hockey East First Team on Friday morning. He leads the conference in scoring through the conclusion of the regular season. The forward, who was selected by Boston with the seventh overall pick in last June’s NHL Draft, totals 28 points through 24 games and ranks second in the conference with 15 goals. Hagens will lead the Eagles in the Hockey East Quarterfinals against Maine on Friday night.
  • Fellow Boston College forward Dean Letourneau was named to the All-Hockey East Third Team after ranking fourth in the league in scoring in his sophomore season. The forward notched 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games.
  • Defenseman Elliott Groenewold, who was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, was named to the All-ECAC First Team on Thursday. The sophomore blue liner was a unanimous selection after blocking 24 shots and leading the ECAC in plus/minus at +27 in league play. He also leads the nation at +38, which is also the second-highest of any NCAA skater to this point in a season since at least 2002-03, per the ECAC. Quinnipiac will battle Clarkson this weekend in the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinals.
  • Beckett Hendrickson scored a goal in Minnesota’s 3-3 tie against No. 3 ranked Michigan State on Friday and posted an assist in their 6-2 loss to No. 10 ranked Penn State on Wednesday in the Big 10 quarterfinals. The forward’s goal in Friday’s tie brought the Gophers within one goal early in the third period. Hendrickson finished the season sixth on the team with 20 points through 30 games this season. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. 
  • Will Zellers recorded a goal and two assists in No. 2 ranked North Dakota’s 5-1 victory over Omaha last Saturday. The forward’s tally extended the Fighting Hawks’ lead to 3-1 with 28 seconds to play in the middle frame. He then posted two primary assists on goals in the third period. Zellers is tied for the team lead with 18 goals, ranks fourth on the team with 30 points through 34 games this season and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. North Dakota will take on Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in the conference semifinals.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (44-11-1-0) earned two wins in their last three games, defeating the Hershey Bears 5-4 at home on Sunday and topping the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime on the road on Wednesday. The overtime victory was the P-Bruins’ ninth of the season out of 10 games that have ended in the extra frame. Providence, holding a 10-point lead over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for first place in the Atlantic Division, also has a game in hand.

Making his Providence debut in the 3-2 victory over Springfield on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel netted the winning goal in overtime and added an assist. The forward intercepted a breakout attempt, walked the puck into the low slot, and fired a wrist shot inside the left post to give the P-Bruins the victory with 1:44 to play in overtime. Reichel also added a secondary assist on the goal that tied the game at 1-1 in the third period. The Nürnberg, Germany, native was acquired by Boston last Friday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Riley Tufte netted his team leading 25th goal of the season and added an assist to help the P-Bruins defeat the Hershey Bears 5-4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday. The forward’s tally came with 48 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the team to victory. His tally extended his goal scoring streak to three games, tying his personal best this season. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native’s 45 points this season ties his career best and ranks tied for second on the team.

Georgii Merkulov tied Wednesday’s game in Springfield at 1-1 in the third period before Providence would eventually earn the victory 3-2 in overtime. The forward has points in three straight games, ranks second on the team with 18 goals and 27 assists, and is tied for second on the team with 45 points this season. The Ryazan, Russia, native is the Providence Bruins’ all-time assists leader (136) and all-time points leader (224).

Juniors

Cole Chandler scored a goal in the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-1 loss to the Quebec Remparts on Saturday. The forward’s tally put the Cataractes on the board 3:44 into the third frame. Chandler ranks third on the team with 49 points and tied for fourth with 20 goals through 58 games this season. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Kirill Yemelyanov ranks second on Yaroslavl Loko Jr. with 30 goals and fourth on the team with 54 points through 53 games this season. The forward has 15 multi-point games on the season, including two hat-tricks. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

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