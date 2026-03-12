Bruins Acquire Navrin Mutter from Nashville Predators

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 12, that the team has acquired forward Navrin Mutter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo.

Mutter, 24, has appeared in 27 games with the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound forward has skated in 149 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Stockton, totaling four goals and 16 assists for 20 points. The Lucan, Ontario, native was originally signed by Nashville as a free agent in 2022.

Bancroft, 25, has appeared in 34 games with Providence this season, tallying one goal and one assist. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward has skated in 39 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling two goals and one assist. The Madoc, Ontario, native played three seasons at Cornell University (NCAA) from 2022-25. Bancroft was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2025.

Rizzo, 24, has appeared in one game with Providence this season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward skated in 29 games with the Reading Royals (ECHL) this season, recording six goals and 16 assists for 22 points. Rizzo played three seasons at the University of Denver (NCAA) from 2021-24. The Burnaby, British Columbia, native was originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

