Practice Report: Fourth Line Taking Pride in Its Role Down the Stretch

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm did not know if it was the thrilling overtime assist or birthday wishes that had Mark Kastelic in a good mood on Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena

The head coach was pleased either way. Kastelic, who is deployed for the opening faceoff in every OT for the Bruins, stayed on the ice a bit longer on Tuesday at TD Garden and helped set up Charlie McAvoy’s goal that secured the 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

“He’s been great. He played third line for me, he’s killing right now, he’s doing faceoffs,” Sturm said of Kastelic. "There’s more and more. And that’s why – because he has done more than I expected.”

​Sean Kuraly ensured there were cupcakes at the rink for Kastelic, who is celebrating his 27th birthday.

​“He’s been awesome. Just to play with him and [Tanner Jeannot], both big, heavy, strong, smart players,” Kuraly said. “Both can move and skate and shoot and do all the things that you want in a linemate. Not to mention great teammates.”

That trio has held strong for the majority of the season on the fourth line and has fed into Boston’s grinding, hard-to-play-against identity. They take pride in their assignments, which have become that much more important in the final 18 games of the regular season.

“For us, it’s a lot about our structure and sticking to things that we feel like we can control. I think you see us play better in these games where we’re sound defensively. The number one focus is keeping the puck out of our net,” Kuraly said. “We like to fall back on our structure, and just the basics. It is a group that just inherently works and inherently has a lot of hard-nosed players. We’ve balanced that really well with a lot of skill.”

Kastelic is in the midst of a career-high year. The forward has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) through 64 games; he had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through 61 games last season, which was his previous best.