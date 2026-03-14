McAvoy Scores Twice in Bruins Shootout Win Over Capitals

WASHINGTON –– The ninth round of the shootout rolled around without a puck finding the back of the net.

Head coach Marco Sturm looked down his bench and called on Fraser Minten to try to put it away. And that the 21-year-old forward did.

​Minten pulled it over to his backhand and tucked it home to secure the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

“I am always ready for it,” Minten said. “Just saw lots of guys try shots and remember seeing a couple videos of him maybe biting on a fake in the pre-scout. So I just went in and tried to watch for that. Ended up working out.”

Jeremy Swayman, who made 25 saves and another nine in the shootout, skated up the ice to celebrate with his team. It marked the goaltender’s 26th win of the season, which is a new career high. It was also the Bruins’ first victory on the road since Jan. 17.

“One shot at a time. It’s fun to win games like that at this stage of the year,” Swayman said. “It is exactly what we wanted to start this road trip off with, is a win. We know how big these points are. No matter how it gets done, that’s all we care about.”

Charlie McAvoy got his team to overtime and, eventually, a shootout with a two-goal performance, his first since December 2024.​

“You always need a driver – in the room, off the ice, on the ice. He has a little swagger now, especially after the Olympics,” Sturm said of McAvoy. “It’s nice to see, because you need those drivers. Especially when they get rewarded, it’s even better.”

After a scoreless first period, the Capitals took the lead to open the middle frame. Matt Roy unleashed a slap shot from just above the right circle at 1:15 to make it 1-0.