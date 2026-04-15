Swayman stops 21, Bruins clinch 1st wild card in East with shutout of Devils

Kastelic scored his second goal of the game at 17:42 to extend it to 3-0. Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei thwarted a breakout attempt, kept the puck in at the blue line, and fed Sean Kuraly at the bottom of the left circle for a one-touch delivery to Kastelic, who beat Daws off the crossbar.

Viktor Arvidsson pushed it to 4-0 with eight seconds remaining in the first. Daws made the initial save on Hampus Lindholm’s shot from the high slot, but Pavel Zacha grabbed the rebound and made a cross-crease pass to Arvidsson, who tapped it in backdoor.

“Full-team effort,” Pastrnak said. “From Day 1 we were saying we were tight and could feel it. It didn’t take us long to get together, get tight as a group and understand we have to play for each other. We had that feeling pretty early on in the season, so it’s easier to go to work every single day with these guys and going into battle with them. The way we came together right away from Day 1 and we deserve where we are right now.”

Zacha exited the game after the first period to attend to a family matter.

While the Bruins prepare for the playoffs, the Devils begin their offseason.

“Hunger,” Brown said of what the team’s focus should be this summer. “Guys have to work hard. We’re going to have a new (general manager) and everyone’s going to want to make a good impression. It’s going to be competitive internally and that’s a good place to start.

“I’m excited about the future here; it’s a tough way to end the season. This one stings, but I believe in a lot of pieces in this room. I believe in this group, and I think it’ll turn around quickly.”

Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he’s proud of what his team accomplished this season.

“Pretty amazing,” he said. “I never even thought about getting 100 points. I know how hard it is to get that amount in this league and it just says the way we played, the way the guys performed every day. The ups and downs we had early on, but after Christmas we really took off.

“I’m so proud of them, proud of my coaching staff for what we’ve accomplished. Again, 100 points is incredible. I’m very happy, very excited to reach that goal and share it with our great fans in Boston.”

NOTES: Pastrnak posted his fourth 100-point season in the NHL, joining Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito as the only Bruins to accomplish the feat. It was also Pastrnak’s fourth consecutive 100-point season, tying Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl for the third-longest such streak by a player born outside North America, behind only Peter Stastny (six) and Jari Kurri (five). … Arvidsson became the first Bruins player since Jarome Iginla (30 goals in 2013-14) to score at least 25 goals in his first season with the franchise.