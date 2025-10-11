Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres 

BOSTON –– Jordan Harris was once a 10-year-old sitting in the crowd at TD Garden, cheering on his hometown team. Now, the Haverhill, Mass, native will be on the other side of things, sporting the Spoked B on the ice.

The defenseman, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in July, is making his Bruins debut on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they face the Buffalo Sabres.

​“Just really excited, looking forward to it. Probably be some nerves closer to game time,” Harris said. “I have some family coming and some buddies coming. We’ll see who ends up showing up.”

​The 25-year-old spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and is looking to further prove himself at the NHL level in Boston. Harris had a strong training camp, rotating through different D-partners. He is expected to skate on the second pair with Andrew Peeke against Buffalo.

​“It’s a blessing every day you play in this league, and you play hockey for a living. Every single day is an opportunity, every time you step on the ice,” Harris said. “Since the day I signed, it’s just been what can I do today to get better, improve my game and show what I can do.”​

While Saturday will be his first game at TD Garden as a member of the Bruins, Harris has had some monumental moments on Causeway Street during his early hockey career. He played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Northeastern University from 2018 to 2022, and won both the Hockey East Championship and Beanpot at TD Garden in the 2018-19 season.

“​I’ve said this to everyone – it’s got to be the best barn in the league, if not up there,” Harris said.