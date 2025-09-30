‘It is surreal’: Harris Making Most Out of Opportunity with Hometown Team

The defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in July.

BOSTON –– Jordan Harris did not know how the summer would play out.

The defenseman finished the last year of his contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets and entered free agency open to a new landing spot.

When the Boston Bruins called to offer a one-year deal, it felt like everything was falling into place for Harris. The Haverhill, Mass, native was coming home.

“I was really excited when I heard Boston could be a possibility,” Harris said. “I told my parents and everything once I found out. They were so pumped – my whole family, buddies.​"

Harris has made a strong push during his first training camp with the organization. The 25-year-old remains with the NHL regulars entering week three and has played in two exhibition games. There are new systems to learn and expectations to meet, but Harris has made sure to appreciate the moment he is in.

“Honestly, being able to put the jersey on for the first time was probably the coolest part of the whole thing,” Harris said. “It is surreal. I grew up watching the B’s since I was four years old. It’s really cool to be part of it now.”

Harris is no stranger to TD Garden, either. He played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Northeastern University from 2018 to 2022, and had some of his biggest collegiate showings on the Causeway Street stage. The Huskies won both the Hockey East Championship and Beanpot at TD Garden in the 2018-19 season.

It was the 2020 Beanpot final, though, that cemented Harris’ name in the Northeastern history books. He scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to beat Boston University and secure the title.

Jim Madigan – who was the Huskies’ head coach at the time, and is now the athletic director – thinks of that night fondly. Beyond the goal, Madigan said, he remembers how Harris celebrated. The blueliner went straight to their goaltender on the other end of the ice instead of making it about himself.

“That is Jordan,” Madigan said.

Harris was an alternate captain for Northeastern during his junior year and earned the captaincy his senior year. Both decisions were unanimous, his coach said.​

“He is a very focused and serious young man, but has fun and does all the right things. He has the right habits, he’s created high standards for himself in the classroom, in the rink, on the ice and in the community,” Madigan said. “By the time Jordan was in his sophomore year, people were looking at him and watching him. They took notice of how he prepares and goes about his business and every aspect of his life.”​

Staying for all four years at Northeastern helped Harris prepare for the next stage of his career. As a third-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2018, he had a “full-court press” trying to get him to sign, but Harris prioritized his development and education before making his NHL debut at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

​Harris was traded to Columbus in August 2024 and did not get the opportunities he wanted with the Blue Jackets until the end of last season. He finished with five points (one goal, four assists) in 33 games. Madigan spoke with Harris at times and was unsurprised by the way he was handling the adversity.

E. Lindholm and Harris speak with media at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday

“Typical Jordan, it wasn’t going the way he wanted it to go, but he continued working. He continued being a professional. I heard from the people in the organization how professional he was,” Madigan said. “He stayed with it, he didn’t badmouth anyone, he took control of what he could control.”​

Madigan kept an eye on Harris as free agency rolled around in July. It is safe to say he was pleased with the outcome.

“I was just hoping that the Bruins – knowing that they were losing some players – that they would have an interest in Jordan and sign him, which is what they did. Couldn’t be happier for him,” Madigan said. ​

With a fresh start in Boston, Harris is trying to show the Bruins staff that he can be reliable and sturdy in all situations. He has been paired with different defensemen throughout training camp, and most recently skated with Frederic Brunet against the Flyers on Saturday. Boston head coach Marco Sturm has noticed Harris’ drive during camp.​

“He definitely stepped up from game one to game two. Moved his feet, always had a good stick,” Sturm said. “It helps a lot when a player can skate and trust his skating. I think he’s one of them. There are a few little things I think we just have to work on, but overall, he had a really good performance [on Saturday] and hopefully he can build on that.”​

With opening night nearly a week away, Harris is doing what he has always done – taking care of his game and not trying to worry about the rest.

“Just consistency, and consistency on what I can do as a player. For me, it starts with my feet and defending and skating,” Harris said. “Using my head to break out pucks and get it going the other way – just showing that as consistently as I can. And maybe just adding a little bit of a different element. Just being true to myself and showing that every single day.”

