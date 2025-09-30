‘It is surreal’: Harris Making Most Out of Opportunity with Hometown Team

BOSTON –– Jordan Harris did not know how the summer would play out.

The defenseman finished the last year of his contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets and entered free agency open to a new landing spot.

When the Boston Bruins called to offer a one-year deal, it felt like everything was falling into place for Harris. The Haverhill, Mass, native was coming home.

“I was really excited when I heard Boston could be a possibility,” Harris said. “I told my parents and everything once I found out. They were so pumped – my whole family, buddies.​"

Harris has made a strong push during his first training camp with the organization. The 25-year-old remains with the NHL regulars entering week three and has played in two exhibition games. There are new systems to learn and expectations to meet, but Harris has made sure to appreciate the moment he is in.

“Honestly, being able to put the jersey on for the first time was probably the coolest part of the whole thing,” Harris said. “It is surreal. I grew up watching the B’s since I was four years old. It’s really cool to be part of it now.”

Harris is no stranger to TD Garden, either. He played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Northeastern University from 2018 to 2022, and had some of his biggest collegiate showings on the Causeway Street stage. The Huskies won both the Hockey East Championship and Beanpot at TD Garden in the 2018-19 season.