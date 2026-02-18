Practice Report: Bruins Return to Ice After Break

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are back at it.

After two weeks off due to the Olympic break, the B’s returned to Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday as NHL practices resumed.

“We want to treat it like training camp,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “For a first practice, I thought it was good. And tomorrow we’re going to continue that. We’re going to touch on some other areas of our game and go from there.”

The Bruins were without their members who are participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman (USA), Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo (Finland), Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm (Sweden), and David Pastrnak (Czechia).

Those not in Milan, Italy, took the time to rest and recover from a busy opening 57 games to the 2025-26 campaign.

​“Obviously, with the condensed schedule, guys get kind of banged up and things kind of weigh on you throughout the first part of the season,” Morgan Geekie said. “I just recharged and used it as a mental break more than anything. Just come back ready to go.”

Geekie entered the break on an eight-game point streak; he scored seven goals through that stretch, and leads the Bruins with 32 goals through 56 games this year. He went to Florida with his family for a week and has been watching the Olympics as well.​

“My daughter doesn’t get to watch TV very often, but we have the Olympics on. It is cool to see her ask what every other sport is,” Geekie said. “Being Canadian, I’m sure curling is a little easier to get across. She loves figure skating, things like that. We’ve paid a lot of attention to that. My wife loves the figure skating, too. I’ve watched more this year than I have in my whole life.”