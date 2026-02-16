Bruins Players Gear Up for Next Stage of Olympic Winter Games

The quarterfinals for the men’s tournament start on Wednesday

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Things are getting serious in Italy.

The group stage of the men’s hockey tournament in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 concluded on Sunday. The qualification playoff matchups will take place on Tuesday, before the quarterfinals begin on Wednesday.

​There are eight players from the Boston Bruins organization battling on the international stage. Here is where they, and their countries, stand ahead of the next phase of competition.​

Team USA: Charlie McAvoy & Jeremy Swayman

The United States went 3-0-0-0 in the preliminary round, beating Team Germany 5-1 on Sunday. Team USA finished first in Group C, earning an automatic bye into the quarterfinals and securing the second seed in the elimination stage, behind Team Canada. The United States had a plus-11 goal differential, compared to Canada's plus-17.

Charlie McAvoy logged 18:09 of ice time in Sunday’s victory while skating on the first pair with Quinn Hughes, where he has been for the whole tournament. The B’s defenseman played 21:35 in Team USA’s 6-3 win over Denmark on Saturday, and had a plus-one rating.

Jeremy Swayman made his Olympic debut against Denmark as the starting goaltender for the United States. He finished the night with 18 saves. Swayman also backed up Connor Hellebuyck in their first game of the preliminary round against Latvia, which the USA won 5-1.

Team USA will play in the quarterfinal on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET. The squad will face the winner of the Sweden vs. Latvia playoff matchup, which will be on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Team Finland: Henri Jokiharju & Joonas Korpisalo

Finland was one of the four teams – including the United States, Canada and Slovakia – to get a bye to the quarterfinals. It finished second in Group B with a 2-0-1-0 record and a plus-11 goal differential, which pushed its rival Sweden into the playoff round.

Henri Jokiharju has skated in all three games for Team Finland thus far. The defenseman recorded an assist in Finland’s 11-0 win over Italy on Saturday, and had two shots through 8:54 of ice time.

Joonas Korpisalo has dressed as the backup goaltender for two of Team Finland’s three preliminary-round contests.

Finland now awaits the winner of the playoff game between Switzerland and Italy, which will be its quarterfinal opponent.

Team Czechia: David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak and Team Czechia will battle for a spot in the quarterfinal when they face Denmark in the playoffs at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday.​

Czechia finished third in Group A with a 1-0-1-1 record. The team fell 4-3 in overtime to Switzerland on Sunday.​

Pastrnak had an assist on Martin Necas’ goal that tied the game 3-3 at the end of the third period against Switzerland. It was the Bruins forward’s third point of the tournament; he had a goal and an assist in Czechia’s 6-3 win over France on Friday.

Team Latvia: Dans Locmelis

Dans Locmelis has been a key piece to Team Latvia’s Olympic success.

The 22-year-old Bruins prospect scored two power-play goals in his country’s 4-3 win over Germany on Saturday. Locmelis’ first-period tally tied things 1-1, before he found the 2-2 equalizer in the second period, too, en route to the upset victory.

Locmelis, who was a fourth-round pick for the B’s in 2022, has 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) through 43 games in the American Hockey League with Providence this season. His 15 goals are the third-most on the P-Bruins and tied for third among all AHL rookies.

Latvia then lost 4-2 to Denmark on Sunday, and will play Sweden in the playoff round on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. ET. It finished group play with a 1-0-2-0 record.

Team Sweden: Hampus Lindholm & Elias Lindholm

Team Sweden sits third in Group B with a 2-0-0-1 record after the preliminary round.

Sweden beat Slovakia 5-3 on Saturday. However, with Finland’s 11-0 win over Italy, three teams in Group B (Sweden, Finland and Slovakia) all finished with six points.

It came down to goal differential for the final bye spot selections, and Team Sweden ultimately finished third in the group and will compete in the playoffs on Tuesday against Latvia.

Elias Lindholm played in the top six for Team Sweden’s first two games of the preliminary round, but was a healthy scratch against Slovakia. Hampus Lindholm dressed for the first time in the tournament on Saturday, but did not log any minutes.

Upcoming Olympic Schedule for Men’s Hockey:

Tuesday, Feb. 17

(6) Germany vs. (11) France, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santaguilia Arena

(5) Switzerland vs. (12) Italy, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– RHO Arena

(8) Czechia vs. (9) Denmark, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santaguilia Arena

(7) Sweden vs. (10) Latvia -- 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 18

(3) Slovakia vs. (6) Germany-(11) France winner, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

(1) Canada vs. (8) Czechia-(9) Denmark winner, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

(4) Finland vs. (5) Switzerland-(12) Italy winner, 12:10 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– RHO Arena

(2) United States vs. (7) Sweden-(10) Latvia, 3:10 p.m (Peacock, NBC, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, NBC, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game, 2:40 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game, 8:10 a.m. (Peacock, NBC, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

