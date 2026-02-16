Bruins Players Gear Up for Next Stage of Olympic Winter Games

BOSTON –– Things are getting serious in Italy.

The group stage of the men’s hockey tournament in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 concluded on Sunday. The qualification playoff matchups will take place on Tuesday, before the quarterfinals begin on Wednesday.

​There are eight players from the Boston Bruins organization battling on the international stage. Here is where they, and their countries, stand ahead of the next phase of competition.​

Team USA: Charlie McAvoy & Jeremy Swayman

The United States went 3-0-0-0 in the preliminary round, beating Team Germany 5-1 on Sunday. Team USA finished first in Group C, earning an automatic bye into the quarterfinals and securing the second seed in the elimination stage, behind Team Canada. The United States had a plus-11 goal differential, compared to Canada's plus-17.

Charlie McAvoy logged 18:09 of ice time in Sunday’s victory while skating on the first pair with Quinn Hughes, where he has been for the whole tournament. The B’s defenseman played 21:35 in Team USA’s 6-3 win over Denmark on Saturday, and had a plus-one rating.