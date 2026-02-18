Bruins Recall Michael DiPietro on Emergency Basis

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 18, that the team has recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from Providence on an emergency basis.

DiPietro, 26, has appeared in 28 games with Providence this season, leading AHL goaltenders with a 1.64 goals against average and a .942 save percentage and recording an overall record of 21-5-0. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender has played 173 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling an overall recording of 105-47-13 with a 2.40 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Bruins Players Gear Up for Next Stage of Olympic Winter Games

What other Winter sport would you compete in?

Harris Hosts Youth Clinic With SCORE Boston, ‘Help Grow the Game’

Boston Bruins Foundation Ribbon Cutting at MGB

News Feed

Bruins Players Gear Up for Next Stage of Olympic Winter Games

Harris Hosts Youth Clinic With SCORE Boston, ‘Help Grow the Game’

Locmelis becoming 'part of something big' for Latvia at Olympics

Pastrnak Posts Two Points in Olympic Win for Team Czechia 

In the System: P-Bruins Trio Takes Part in AHL All-Star Festivities

Olympic Winter Games Preview: Eight Bruins Competing on International Stage 

Hagens, Gasseau Pace Boston College to Beanpot Title: ‘This Win is Magical’

Pastrnak 'chilling' with Team Czechia ahead of pressure-filled Olympics

Bruins Prospects Battling in Beanpot, ‘It’s Really Special’

The Sunday Read: How Eyssimont Prepares his Mind for the NHL Demands 

In the System: Bruins Prospects Shine in Beanpot Semis

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Providence 

Eyssimont Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Florida in Shootout

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

Joonas Korpisalo Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bruins Recall Jordan Harris From LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Lightning in Stadium Series 