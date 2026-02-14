Harris Hosts Youth Clinic With SCORE Boston, ‘Help Grow the Game’

BOSTON –– Jordan Harris skated over to center ice to greet his team for the day.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was not lacing up for an NHL practice on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena. Instead, he hosted the first clinic of his Harris’ Huskies program, partnered with SCORE Boston.

​The Bruins have a long-standing partnership with SCORE Boston, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth who would not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in hockey.

When Harris inked his one-year deal with the B’s in July, the Haverhill, Massachusetts native immediately wanted to give back to a community that has meant so much to him.

“This summer, as soon as he signed, he gave me a call out of the blue,” said Wendell Taylor, who is the president of SCORE Boston. “Quite frankly, this entire program was based upon Jordan’s initiative. He reached out to us directly as part of the NHL’s player inclusion program, and then applied for a grant so he could team with us to bring more opportunities to skate to underrepresented communities.”

Harris – who played NCAA hockey at Northeastern from 2018 to 2022 – was joined by three alums of the Huskies women's hockey program on Saturday, including his fiancée, Codie Cross, as well as Molly Griffin and Katie Cipra. The Boston Fleet’s Olivia Zafuto was also in attendance as a guest coach.

​“It’s different being on this side of it. When I was young, I was around professional hockey players, and it was the coolest thing ever for me,” Harris said. “However I can help the kids whether they’re inspired, whether they even remember a day like this. Just to see the smiles on their faces and working on stuff out there.”

In January 2025, SCORE was selected as the recipient of the grant under the NHL and National Hockey League Players’ Association Industry Growth Fund (IGF), with additional support from the Boston Bruins Foundation and Rapid7. It is used to expand and provide operational funding for SCORE Boston’s youth hockey program, and is awarded throughout the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.