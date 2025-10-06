Bruins Brass Previews the 2025-26 Season

Production from top-six stalwarts like David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha is anticipated, so Bruins management wanted to add some sandpaper and scoring flair to the bottom six this offseason. The signings of Tanner Jeannot, Mikey Eyssimont and Sean Kuraly all fit the gritty persona the Bruins were after.

“We really felt like the bottom part of our lineup needed a little bit more piss and vinegar, if you will. That was something we attacked first,” Neely said. ​

It is all part of an effort to put together a stronger season on the ice for the fans.

“I think the pressure is there every day, no matter if we won the Cup last June or not,” Jacobs said. “There is pressure every day. We are very blessed to have the market that we have and the fanbase that we have.”

Neely echoed the same sentiment.

“We recognize that they have their own expectations of their teams in this city. We have to match that or do better than that. We’re not satisfied at all with last year. We know we need to be better. And that is our mission: to be better,” Neely said. “It’s really a treat to see this building come alive. We’ve got to give more reasons to come alive this year than we did last year.”

Message to Bubble Players

As is the reality across the NHL, training camp becomes a numbers game at the end. That means that players who could potentially contribute in the lineup are held to the outside and given more time to fine-tune their games in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.

That was the case for Jonathan Apirot, Matěj Blümel, Michael DiPietro and Alex Steeves – all of whom cleared waivers on Monday. Matt Poitras, who is waiver-exempt, also reported to Providence training camp.