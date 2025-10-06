Bruins Brass Previews the 2025-26 Season

BOSTON –– Regular-season hockey is finally upon the Boston Bruins.
With opening night just two days away, CEO and alternate governor Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney previewed the 2025-26 campaign on Monday at TD Garden.
Here are some of the main takeaways from what the Bruins brass had to say.
Confidence from Competitive Training Camp
Whether a returning veteran or fresh-faced acquisition, training camp was a new experience for all of the Bruins this year. Head coach Marco Sturm shared his vision for the team – with an emphasis on sturdy defense, quick transitions, offensive urgency and prideful physicality – ahead of his first year behind the NHL bench.
The communication and clearly set expectations through the three-week camp have the Bruins feeling confident as Wednesday’s game against the Washington Capitals approaches.
“Ran a really competitive, structured [camp]. Was really designed to reestablish and build the foundation that he expects our guys to play with,” Sweeney said. “Refreshing to see the skills be a little different and bring a new perspective that he incorporated into games.”