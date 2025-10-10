Minten Secures 4-3 OT Win for Bruins in Home Opener

BOSTON –– Fraser Minten hurtled down the right side with the puck on his stick.

The 21-year-old forward’s ensuing snapshot lasered into the back of the net and secured the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night at TD Garden.​

“I assumed they’d be in a little deep, so just get some steps and then there’s always room in OT to shoot and make plays like that,” Minten said.

Minten, who was traded to Boston in March, made sure to reintroduce himself to the crowd of Black & Gold during the team’s home opener. His first goal of the season improved the Bruins to a 2-0-0 record to start the year.​

“He’s a really good kid,” Elias Lindholm said of Minten. “Has a lot of respect for the game and for his teammates. He’s a good kid, and we love to see him do well.”

Before Minten played hero, Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Viktor Arvidsson carried the puck into the zone and looped behind the net before popping it up to Mittelstadt to knock it in from the crease at 3:53 of the first period. Mittelstadt and Arvidsson were on the second line with Pavel Zacha.

The Blackhawks found the 1-1 equalizer at 8:19 thanks to a slapshot from Connor Bedard. Louis Crevier gave his team the 2-1 advantage to open the second period.