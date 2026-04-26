Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres | Game 4

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are no strangers to bouncing back, and they’ll look to do it once again on Sunday at TD Garden.

The B’s host the Sabres at 2 p.m. for Game 4 of the first-round series, which Buffalo leads 2-1.

“That’s why you’ve got to stay positive, because it changes quickly. Things change real quick. That’s why I’m actually smiling today because I know how things can change now,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Yes, we’re down 2-1, but it’s a great opportunity. It can change in a hurry, and that’s why we’ll try to do. We’ll try to tie this thing up today and go to Buffalo and feel really good.”

Sturm made some adjustments to his lineup during Saturday’s practice. He said he might still have some personnel decisions to make.

“As of right now, yes. But we still have to – I can’t tell you who it is – but we just have to wait on one guy after warmups. But if not, we will go with the lineup we practiced with yesterday,” Sturm said.

If the lineup is the same as Saturday’s skate, Lukas Reichel will be on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, while James Hagens draws out. Reichel, who was traded to Boston from Vancouver in March, skated in 10 regular-season games with the Bruins and had three points (one goal, two assists).

On the backend, Jordan Harris could slot onto the second pair with Hampus Lindholm in place of Mason Lohrei. Harris – the Haverhill, Massachusetts native – had three points (one goal, two assists) through eight regular-season games. Both Harris and Reichel would be making their NHL postseason debuts.

“Both of them will bring something. That’s why they’re in the lineup. I reminded them just to focus on their strength. And their biggest strength, why they’re in the lineup, is the skating part,” Sturm said. “I think that’s something we really try to get better. To get more first touches on pucks. It doesn’t matter if it’s off breakouts or on the forecheck with Lukas. At the end of the day, I don’t want them to be different. I want them to be the best way they can be.”

​Wait, There’s More

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender has a 2.38 goals against average and a .931 save percentage through three games this series. Swayman had a 2.71 GAA and .908 SV% through 55 games in the regular season.

Tanner Jeannot scored the Bruins’ only goal in Game 3. It was the 28-year-old forward’s first career goal in the NHL playoffs. Jeannot is on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly. The trio has combined for 28 hits and 14 shots so far in this series. Jeannot logged 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in the regular season.

Charlie McAvoy has two assists through three games. The defenseman put up three shots, seven blocks and two hits on Thursday. McAvoy is leading Boston with 26:16 of average ice time per night while skating on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot.

Opposing View

Noah Ostlund had two points (one goal, one assist) on Thursday. The 22-year-old forward played in his first game of the series after returning from an upper-body injury. Ostlund is centering the third line between Zach Benson and Josh Doan, while averaging 14:18 of ice time.

Alex Lyon is projected to start in net for Buffalo, per the team’s Saturday practice. The goaltender played his first game of the series on Thursday and made 24 saves. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would back Lyon up. Lyon had a 2.77 GAA and a .907 SV% through 36 games in the regular season, posting 20 wins.