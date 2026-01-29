Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

poitrasneedtoknow
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Matt Poitras is back.

​The 21-year-old forward was recalled from Providence on Thursday and is projected to be in the lineup for the Boston Bruins’ 7 p.m. matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

​Poitras has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) through 39 games in the AHL this season. He joined the B’s for morning skate and centered the third line between Mikey Eyssimont and Marat Khusnutdinov.

​“I think first of all, he’s got to be himself. I don’t need to see anything special out of him. I want to see him go up and down, and play really good defensively,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He is going to play with a guy like [Khusnutdinov] today; he’s going to have his back. Today, he just has to play hockey. That’s going to be the main thing.”

​Sturm said Elias Lindholm is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The forward left Tuesday’s win against the Nashville Predators in the second period.

​Poitras has played a total of 66 NHL games in the Black & Gold and has logged 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) through that time.

​“I think just simplifying my game. Trying to play fast and move my feet. When I simplify my game, the other stuff kind of just takes care of itself,” Poitras said. “I think the mindset was not to kind of sit and wait. For me, it was just go down and not worry about what’s going on up here. Do my thing and worry about where I am.”​

Thursday marks Boston’s final game on home ice ahead of the Olympic break. The team has won the last eight consecutive games at TD Garden.

“Definitely our fans. Just how they have been supporting us,” Sturm said. “We feel it. We feel it as a team. And that just helps us. Anytime the crowd is behind us, and of course, winning helps.”

Sturm speaks with the media Thursday ahead of matchup vs. PHI

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Tuesday against the Predators and made 28 saves in the win. Swayman has a 2.86 goals against average and a .903 save percentage through 36 games this season.
  • David Pastrnak enters Thursday’s matchup on an eight-game point streak. The 29-year-old forward has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) through that stretch. Pastrnak is projected to skate on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten.
  • Nikita Zadorov remains in the lineup for the Bruins. The defenseman missed one game with an injury, but logged 21:53 of ice time on Tuesday. Zadorov is on the second pair with Andrew Peeke. He has 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) through 53 games.

Opposing View

  • The Flyers are playing in the second game of a back-to-back; they fell 5-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena. Travis Konecny had a hat trick for Philadelphia as its lone scorer. Netminder Dan Vladar made 26 saves. The Flyers have dropped three of their last five games.
  • Konecny leads Philadelphia in both goals (20) and points (48) through 51 games. The 28-year-old forward has been playing on the first line with Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak, as well as the first power-play unit. Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Konecny could be questionable to play in Boston after blocking a shot in Wednesday’s game.
  • Travis Sanheim leads all Flyers defensemen with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) through 52 games. The 29-year-old blueliner is on the first pair and is averaging 24:04 of ice time per night.

