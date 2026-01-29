Bruins Recall Matt Poitras

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 29, that the team has recalled forward Matt Poitras from Providence.

Poitras, 21, has appeared in 39 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He is tied for third on the team in assists (16) and ranks second in power play points (10) this season.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has skated in 79 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points. Poitras has played in 66 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling six goals and 20 assists for 26 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

NSH at BOS | Recap

Hampus Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Locker Room Raw: Geekie, Zacha, Pastrnak, H. Lindholm

News Feed

Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators 

Hampus Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Pastrnak Notches 900th Point But Bruins Fall to Rangers in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers 

The Sunday Read: Talking Recovery, Hockey and Puppies with Jordan Harris 

Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Win Over Montreal

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens 

In the System: P-Bruins Hit Halfway Mark of Season

Pastrnak Posts Three Points in Bruins 4-3 Win Over Vegas 

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights 

Jordan Harris to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on Jan. 22

Bruins Prospects Named as Hobey Baker Nominees 

Bruins Sign Alex Steeves to Two-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Assign Billy Sweezey to Providence 

Bruins' Six-Game Win Streak Snapped by Stars in Dallas