Bruins Recall Matt Poitras

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 29, that the team has recalled forward Matt Poitras from Providence.

Poitras, 21, has appeared in 39 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He is tied for third on the team in assists (16) and ranks second in power play points (10) this season.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has skated in 79 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points. Poitras has played in 66 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling six goals and 20 assists for 26 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.