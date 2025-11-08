Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs 

Swayman gets the start for Boston on Saturday in Toronto

lohreitor
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins are testing their depth on Saturday in Toronto.

The lineup will have a different look for the 7 p.m. puck drop against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. It is the first of three times the Atlantic Division rivals will face off during the regular season.

​“It is going to be a challenging night for us, especially with a few guys out,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But I am very confident, the way we play right now, that we can hang in there. It is definitely going to be a big one, for sure.”

The forward group has some adjustments. Casey Mittelstadt suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators and will be sidelined against Toronto, Sturm said. He does not yet know the timeline of Mittelstadt’s return. Johnny Beecher is dealing with an upper-body injury, and the Bruins also placed Elias Lindholm on injured reserve on Saturday.

Jeffrey Viel will fill in for Beecher on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont, while Alex Steeves – who was recalled from Providence – will be on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Steeves has eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games in the AHL this year. It is somewhat of a homecoming for Steeves, too, who spent four years in the Maple Leafs organization before signing a one-year deal with Boston in July.

“There’s no bad blood or anything. I only have good things to say about Toronto. But ultimately, the Bruins presented me with an opportunity, and it’s something I felt comfortable with,” Steeves said. “I am just really happy to be here. It’s obviously my first call-up of the season, and it’s not about me tonight, it’s about hopefully getting two points.”

Mason Lohrei will enter the lineup for the first time since Oct. 27. The 24-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for five games and used the time to learn. Lohrei is projected to skate on the third pair with Jonathan Aspirot. Charlie McAvoy will not play due to a family matter, Sturm said.

“This is his opportunity now to come in. It took a little bit longer than expected, but for him – he knows – I just want him to defend well and play simple. That is all he has to worry about,” Sturm said of Lohrei. “You have to remember, he is still very young. He is kind of processing the whole thing as well. For us and for me as a coach, got to help him and got to guide him.”

B's look to make it 6 straight wins tonight @ TOR

Wait, There’s More

  • Fraser Minten was a second-round pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2022 draft. The 21-year-old forward played a cumulative 19 NHL games for Toronto before being dealt to Boston in March. Minten is skating on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic, and has five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 games.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Tuesday against the New York Islanders and made 30 saves in the shootout win. Swayman has a 3.10 goals against average and a .897 save percentage through nine starts.
  • Morgan Geekie, who leads the Bruins in goals, logged his 10th of the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. The forward is tied for second-most goals in the NHL with Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Cole Caufield and Jack Hughes. Geekie remains on the first line with Marat Khusnutdinov and David Pastrnak.

Opposing View

  • Toronto is on a three-game win streak, most recently beating the Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Wednesday. William Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Matias Maccelli and Matthew Knies scored in the victory, and goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves in his 11th start of the year.
  • Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) through 11 games this season. The forward is on the first line with Knies and Matthews, as well as the first power-play unit. Matthews has the most goals for Toronto with eight, one of which has come on the man advantage.
  • Saturday marks the first time Boston will face Brandon Carlo in an opposing jersey. The defenseman, who spent nine seasons as a Bruin, was traded to Toronto in March. Carlo is on the first pair for the Maple Leafs with Morgan Rielly and has two assists through 14 games.

Related Content

In the System: Pelosi's Hot Start Continues for Quinnipiac

Minten Embracing More NHL Responsibility, ‘I Want to Contribute’

The Sunday Read: Geekie Turning Heads with Hot Start

News Feed

Bruins Recall Alex Steeves; Place Elias Lindholm on IR

In the System: Pelosi's Hot Start Continues for Quinnipiac

Bruins Beat Ottawa in Overtime, Extend Win Streak to Five Games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Senators 

Chara’s drive to do ‘whatever it takes’ inspired Bruins on way to Hall of Fame

Chara brought purpose, belief to Bruins on way to Hall of Fame, Bergeron says

Minten Embracing More NHL Responsibility, ‘I Want to Contribute’

Khusnutdinov Fuels Bruins Win Over Islanders: ‘We’re Really Happy to See That’

Need to Know: Bruins at Islanders

The Sunday Read: Geekie Turning Heads with Hot Start

Bruins Beat Hurricanes to Extend Win Streak to Three Games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 

In the System: P-Bruins Off to Franchise-Record 7-0 Start

Khusnutdinov Scores OT Winner Against Sabres: ‘It’s Unbelievable For Me’

Boston Bruins Medical Update on Jordan Harris

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres 

Bruins Mount Comeback Against Islanders: ‘Our Mindset Was There’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders