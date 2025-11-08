Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs 

BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins are testing their depth on Saturday in Toronto.

The lineup will have a different look for the 7 p.m. puck drop against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. It is the first of three times the Atlantic Division rivals will face off during the regular season.

​“It is going to be a challenging night for us, especially with a few guys out,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But I am very confident, the way we play right now, that we can hang in there. It is definitely going to be a big one, for sure.”

The forward group has some adjustments. Casey Mittelstadt suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators and will be sidelined against Toronto, Sturm said. He does not yet know the timeline of Mittelstadt’s return. Johnny Beecher is dealing with an upper-body injury, and the Bruins also placed Elias Lindholm on injured reserve on Saturday.

Jeffrey Viel will fill in for Beecher on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont, while Alex Steeves – who was recalled from Providence – will be on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Steeves has eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games in the AHL this year. It is somewhat of a homecoming for Steeves, too, who spent four years in the Maple Leafs organization before signing a one-year deal with Boston in July.

“There’s no bad blood or anything. I only have good things to say about Toronto. But ultimately, the Bruins presented me with an opportunity, and it’s something I felt comfortable with,” Steeves said. “I am just really happy to be here. It’s obviously my first call-up of the season, and it’s not about me tonight, it’s about hopefully getting two points.”

Mason Lohrei will enter the lineup for the first time since Oct. 27. The 24-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for five games and used the time to learn. Lohrei is projected to skate on the third pair with Jonathan Aspirot. Charlie McAvoy will not play due to a family matter, Sturm said.

“This is his opportunity now to come in. It took a little bit longer than expected, but for him – he knows – I just want him to defend well and play simple. That is all he has to worry about,” Sturm said of Lohrei. “You have to remember, he is still very young. He is kind of processing the whole thing as well. For us and for me as a coach, got to help him and got to guide him.”