BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.
In the System: Pelosi's Hot Start Continues for Quinnipiac
2023 third-round pick leading ECAC in goals
NCAA
Chris Pelosi tied the ECAC lead with his fifth goal of the season in No. 5 ranked Quinnipiac’s 2-2 tie against Alaska on Tuesday evening. The Sewell, New Jersey, native totals seven points in the first nine games of his sophomore campaign. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Will Zellers scored his third goal of the season in No. 8 ranked North Dakota’s 5-1 victory over No. 7 ranked Minnesota-Duluth last Saturday. The forward’s three goals and six points through eight games are tied for second on the team. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired along with Casey Mittelstadt, a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson), and a fifth round pick in the 2026 draft for Charlie Coyle.
Juniors
Cooper Simpson posted a three point weekend to remain tied for first in the USHL with 18 points through 15 games. The forward recorded two assists in Youngstown’s 3-2 loss on Friday, before finding the back of the net in the Phantoms’ 6-1 victory on Saturday. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Europe
Kirill Yemelyanov is off to a hot start in the 2025-26 season. The forward totals 11 goals and nine assists through 19 games for Yaroslavl Loko Jr. of the Russian Junior Hockey League. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the 6th round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Providence
Forward Riley Tufte remained hot last week, netting the game-winning goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward then posted a three-point night with two goals in a 5-2 win over Charlotte on Sunday, helping boost Providence’s record to 8-1-0-0. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native ranks tied for first in the AHL with 14 points and is tied for second in the league with seven goals.
Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes that Tufte is off to a great start this season.
“Right now, he’s doing everything right,” said Mougenel following Sunday’s win over Charlotte. “I thought he had a really strong camp in Boston and it carried over. He does a lot of things well. When he goes to the net, he is a presence. Sometimes when he goes to the net, it opens up other things.”
Tufte’s linemate, Patrick Brown, also continued his hot start. The Providence captain recorded two assists in the victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, then notched a goal and an assist in the win over Charlotte. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native is tied for fifth in the AHL with 12 points (5-7-12).
Despite recording his first loss of the season, in which he stopped 27 of 28 shots faced, rookie goaltender Simon Zajicek has continued his strong start to his first campaign. The netminder has allowed just six goals in his first four career starts. The Frydlant, Czechia, native ranks third in the AHL with a 1.51 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 46 of 49 shots faced in his two victories last week. The Windsor, Ontario, native boasts a 5-0 record to start the campaign following his Baz Bastien Award winning season as the AHL’s top goaltender.