In the System: Pelosi's Hot Start Continues for Quinnipiac

Providence

Forward Riley Tufte remained hot last week, netting the game-winning goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward then posted a three-point night with two goals in a 5-2 win over Charlotte on Sunday, helping boost Providence’s record to 8-1-0-0. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native ranks tied for first in the AHL with 14 points and is tied for second in the league with seven goals.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes that Tufte is off to a great start this season.

“Right now, he’s doing everything right,” said Mougenel following Sunday’s win over Charlotte. “I thought he had a really strong camp in Boston and it carried over. He does a lot of things well. When he goes to the net, he is a presence. Sometimes when he goes to the net, it opens up other things.”

Tufte’s linemate, Patrick Brown, also continued his hot start. The Providence captain recorded two assists in the victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, then notched a goal and an assist in the win over Charlotte. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native is tied for fifth in the AHL with 12 points (5-7-12).

Despite recording his first loss of the season, in which he stopped 27 of 28 shots faced, rookie goaltender Simon Zajicek has continued his strong start to his first campaign. The netminder has allowed just six goals in his first four career starts. The Frydlant, Czechia, native ranks third in the AHL with a 1.51 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 46 of 49 shots faced in his two victories last week. The Windsor, Ontario, native boasts a 5-0 record to start the campaign following his Baz Bastien Award winning season as the AHL’s top goaltender.