Minten Embracing More NHL Responsibility, ‘I Want to Contribute’

​“He’s a guy who had to learn how to play in this league. Yes, he played some games last year, but he came out really hot and kind of slowed down for a little bit,” Sturm said. “I think he was just processing everything – what’s going on here, how do I have to play, when to go, when not. And now, he slowly gets it.”

Minten has logged five points (two goals, three assists) so far this season while averaging 13:23 of time on ice per night. His defensive game – and effectiveness on the penalty kill – has helped Sturm feel comfortable with gradually giving Minten bigger responsibility.

“Two-way hockey has always been my calling card and what I focus on. If you do that right, though, production does come with that,” Minten said. “You work on your shot as much as you can, your hands, your skills. So when you do get chances, you have the ability to put it in the net. But the main focus is the strong positional stuff, being responsible, moving my feet, playing hard. Being ready when chances do come.”

While the combination of Minten, Pastrnak and Khusnutdinov was a new look on Tuesday, it was not a random decision for Sturm.

“Sometimes it’s my gut. But to tell you the truth, I knew that was coming,” Sturm said. “I just didn’t know it was that early. Could we see it again? Absolutely. It just gives me another option, so that’s good.”

​Whether centering the third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic, or adding some jump to the top six, Minten is trying to stay leveled and embrace whatever opportunities he gets.

“I always try to have fun,” Minten said. “It’s good to have the pressure and stuff – and there always is. It is the NHL. There are millions of people who want your job, so there’s always some. But I think the more you can just enjoy and play hockey, the better you are going to do.”