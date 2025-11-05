Minten Embracing More NHL Responsibility, ‘I Want to Contribute’

The forward assisted on the Bruins’ game-tying goal on Tuesday in New York

mintprac
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Fraser Minten had a new assignment on Tuesday.​

The 21-year-old was bumped up to skate with David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov as the Boston Bruins trailed the New York Islanders 3-2 in the latter half of the third period.

​Minten, who has been a bottom-six stalwart to start the year, found himself on the ice with the first line as regulation wound down. Head coach Marco Sturm’s trust in his young players paid off.

Pastrnak swung the puck out of the corner to Minten, who got a shot off from the slot while being shoved down. Marat Khusnutdinov dove in, backhanding the rebound home and tying things 3-3 at 4:54 before the B’s ultimately won in a shootout.

“It is good that Marco wants me out there at the end of a game where we need a goal. I think it’s an area of my game where I want to contribute,” Minten said. “I’m not always the guy who is out there for that, but it was nice to be out there yesterday and have it be successful.”

Minten was one of the training-camp standouts and has been adjusting to his NHL-regular role. The forward played in six games with the Bruins last season after getting traded from Toronto in March. The most NHL games Minten had played before this year was 15 with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25; he will break that number with the B’s on Thursday.

Marat Khusnutdinov with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

​“He’s a guy who had to learn how to play in this league. Yes, he played some games last year, but he came out really hot and kind of slowed down for a little bit,” Sturm said. “I think he was just processing everything – what’s going on here, how do I have to play, when to go, when not. And now, he slowly gets it.”

Minten has logged five points (two goals, three assists) so far this season while averaging 13:23 of time on ice per night. His defensive game – and effectiveness on the penalty kill – has helped Sturm feel comfortable with gradually giving Minten bigger responsibility.

“Two-way hockey has always been my calling card and what I focus on. If you do that right, though, production does come with that,” Minten said. “You work on your shot as much as you can, your hands, your skills. So when you do get chances, you have the ability to put it in the net. But the main focus is the strong positional stuff, being responsible, moving my feet, playing hard. Being ready when chances do come.”

While the combination of Minten, Pastrnak and Khusnutdinov was a new look on Tuesday, it was not a random decision for Sturm.

“Sometimes it’s my gut. But to tell you the truth, I knew that was coming,” Sturm said. “I just didn’t know it was that early. Could we see it again? Absolutely. It just gives me another option, so that’s good.”

​Whether centering the third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic, or adding some jump to the top six, Minten is trying to stay leveled and embrace whatever opportunities he gets.

“I always try to have fun,” Minten said. “It’s good to have the pressure and stuff – and there always is. It is the NHL. There are millions of people who want your job, so there’s always some. But I think the more you can just enjoy and play hockey, the better you are going to do.”

Sturm speaks with media at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday

