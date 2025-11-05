Minten Embracing More NHL Responsibility, ‘I Want to Contribute’

BOSTON –– Fraser Minten had a new assignment on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old was bumped up to skate with David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov as the Boston Bruins trailed the New York Islanders 3-2 in the latter half of the third period.
Minten, who has been a bottom-six stalwart to start the year, found himself on the ice with the first line as regulation wound down. Head coach Marco Sturm’s trust in his young players paid off.
Pastrnak swung the puck out of the corner to Minten, who got a shot off from the slot while being shoved down. Marat Khusnutdinov dove in, backhanding the rebound home and tying things 3-3 at 4:54 before the B’s ultimately won in a shootout.
“It is good that Marco wants me out there at the end of a game where we need a goal. I think it’s an area of my game where I want to contribute,” Minten said. “I’m not always the guy who is out there for that, but it was nice to be out there yesterday and have it be successful.”
Minten was one of the training-camp standouts and has been adjusting to his NHL-regular role. The forward played in six games with the Bruins last season after getting traded from Toronto in March. The most NHL games Minten had played before this year was 15 with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25; he will break that number with the B’s on Thursday.