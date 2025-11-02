The Sunday Read: Geekie Turning Heads with Hot Start

BOSTON –– David Pastrnak has high expectations for Morgan Geekie.

It is partially because it takes a goal scorer to know one.

Pastrnak sat at his stall after Geekie had potted his eighth tally of the season in the Bruins’ win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He does not see Geekie’s explosive production as a one-off but, instead, a pattern.​

“He has everything to score 50 in this league. I keep telling him, keep reminding him, he has a heck of a shot, and he has the goal-scoring instincts. He is going to get it one day,” Pastrnak said. “The shot that he has it’s amazing. It’s the best on our team. We just need to get him the opportunities and keep reminding him to shoot more.”

Pastrnak is no stranger to those kinds of accolades. The forward logged 61 goals in the 2022-23 season and continues to be a cornerstone of the Bruins' offense. His belief in Geekie, accordingly, is not taken lightly.

“I mean, I appreciate it. We’ll see. We’re pretty early still. Obviously, any time a player of his caliber says something like that, you take it to heart. I appreciate it,” Geekie said. “It’s still early and there’s a long way to go. It’s not really something that’s on my mind right now.”

​Geekie extended his hot start following Pastrnak’s comments and scored his ninth of the year on Thursday. The 27-year-old forward entered Saturday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on a six-game goal streak, scoring seven during that stretch.

While Geekie finished last season with 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists), he did not score his first until Nov. 12. It took until Jan. 4 for Geekie to reach his current nine-goal mark. What has changed? Geekie said he feels he is playing “more free.”

“I think it is tough to create confidence when things don’t go in. I didn’t come into the league being a guy that was going to score a bunch of goals. It is tough to become one of those people without having results,” Geekie said. “To be able to see them go in last year, especially towards the end of the year, you know you can do it. And now, when you get those opportunities this year – even the opportunities you might pass up on previously – you take those chances. Right now they seem to be going in.”