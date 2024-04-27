Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs | Game 4

Boston aiming to open up 3-1 series lead on Saturday night in Toronto

By Eric Russo
TORONTO – Kevin Shattenkirk has won a Stanley Cup and has 88 career playoff games on his resume.

But after three straight seasons of missing the playoffs in Anaheim and his 25-game run to the Cup in 2020 with Tampa coming without fans due to the pandemic, the veteran blue liner is making sure to cherish the opportunity in front of him.

“I certainly can attest to that. It’s been three seasons since I’ve been back in the playoffs. My opportunities are definitely getting less and less,” Shattenkirk said on Saturday morning ahead of a pivotal Game 4 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

“I think what we kind of impress upon, especially the young guys, is you never know when your next chance to win a Stanley Cup could come. It’s fun. I think we’re really enjoying the moment and having a blast together and soaking it up.

“I think we’re really focused on getting better every game and being grateful for the opportunity.”

On Saturday night, the Bruins have an opportunity to take a stranglehold of their first-round series against Toronto as a win would put them up 3-1 as they return to Boston.

“We know that they’re gonna come out with a lot of desperation,” said Shattenkirk. “I think our job is to match that and go above it. The way we came out in Game 2 after winning at home, it wasn’t acceptable. I think we came out slow and tried to get the game back later.

“Credit to them, they knew how important that game was. We’re not looking to make that same mistake tonight. We kind of do look at every game as make or break. I think we want to treat it that way.

“As series go longer and deeper, that next game gets harder to win, so it’s gonna be a good one tonight.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said he was pleased with the approach his club took during Saturday’s morning skate as they dialed in for what they know will be a difficult task.

“It’s the hard part in the series, especially when you have two evenly matched teams. It’s who can win two in a row, really can take control of a series,” said Montgomery. “It hasn’t happened yet so it’s a tough task. I liked where our team was at. I felt more people were business-like like Brad was at morning skate before Game 3.”

Montgomery added that despite holding a 2-1 series lead, he believes the Bruins must improve their 5-on-5 game if they want to sustain their success.

“Probably the area that needs to improve the most,” said Montgomery. “We’ve got to continue to grow and that’s the area in the series where we think we can continue to grow. And we have to grow if we’re gonna have success.

“Continue to have great puck support, come up with battles, and then spending more time in the offensive zone. It’s an area where we’ve got to continue to do that coupled with getting more Grade-A chances 5-on-5.”

Wotherspoon Jumps Right In

Parker Wotherspoon couldn’t believe it.

His first shift in his first career playoff game and he was down on the ice after blocking a shot just under four minutes into Game 3.

Fortunately for the blue liner, he was able to shake it off and ended up playing 19:10 in his postseason debut.

“I couldn’t move there for a second. First shift, right? I couldn’t believe it,” said Wotherspoon. “Just needed some blood to rush to it and I was good…they were asking for a trainer. I was just like, ‘give me a second.’ I could feel the blood working its way to it cause I couldn’t move it. But it’s all good now.”

Wotherspoon had company on Wednesday night as rookie Mason Lohrei was also suiting up for his first playoff contest.

“I think in the third period, I was like, ‘this is living, this is awesome,’” said Wotherspoon. “Just to Mason because we were both making our debuts. It’s just exciting.”

He added that with one game under his belt, he expects to be more comfortable when he takes the ice for Game 4.

“This is the real deal, in the Mecca of hockey. Big rival. I was definitely nervous, but exciting nerves, not scared nerves,” Wotherspoon said of his mentality ahead of Game 4.

“It was a fun game. We got the win so that was huge. Personally, I just need to get a little bit more comfortable in there and play with a little bit more confidence. Having the first one under your belt helps a lot.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery did not publicly reveal his starting goalie for Game 4, though Shattenkirk said the players are aware of the plan. “We know [who’s playing],” said Shattenkirk. “It makes no difference to us, we have two unbelievable goalies here, so our confidence in both of them is very high. It doesn’t change the way that we play our game.”
  • On the other side, all signs point to Maple Leafs winger William Nylander making his series debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed ailment. “It changes [things],” said Montgomery. “Depending on where they use him, how you have to defend him, the line combinations, and obviously the power play.”

