Bruins Get Back to Work Ahead of Game 4 in Toronto

TORONTO – The Bruins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Maple Leafs, but they are not completely satisfied with their game.

Coach Jim Montgomery said the focus during Friday’s practice at Scotiabank Arena was to continue improving in all areas as they aim to extend their first-round advantage on Saturday night.

“Re-emphasizing our details and habits we need to get better at,” Montgomery said of his points of emphasis after having a day away from the rink on Thursday. “We need to continue to get better in the series. I don’t think our transition to defense, transition to offense is as fluid as we would like it.

“What I like is the captains brought it to my attention, they were concerned about it too. I’m glad where our leadership is and where our mindset is.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand made sure to stress the pivotal nature of a Game 4, which could end with the series tied up at two games apiece or have the Black & Gold returning home with a chance to close out the series on Tuesday night.

“Game 4 is a huge one,” said Marchand. “Going up 3-1 or coming back home 2-2, that’s a drastic change in the series. The desperation for both teams should be extremely high, which normally makes it an intense game. If we expect to win that, we’re going to have to have by far our best game of the series.

“We know they’re gonna compete harder than they did the last few games and they were good, they were competing extremely hard. They’re playing very physical, they’re not giving us a ton. We have to continue to battle and improve. I said this before, but they’re not the same team. They’re extremely tough to play out there. It’s not fun game by any means.

“We’re going to have to continue to elevate. They have the ability to do that. They have enough superstars and guys that can take over games. We know that they’re gonna be better and they’re gonna continue to improve like they have and we need to do the same.”