Boston Bruins Acquire Victor Soderstrom from Chicago Blackhawks

Soderstrom
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 13, that the team has acquired defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Soderstrom (SOH-duhr-struhm), 24, appeared in 49 games with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2024-25 season, recording nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points. The 6-foot, 196-pound defenseman has skated in 170 career AHL games, all with the Tucson Roadrunners from 2020-24, totaling 16 goals and 66 assists for 82 points. Soderstrom has also skated in 53 career NHL games, all with Arizona, tallying one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The Gavle, Sweden native was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Mast, 22, appeared in 37 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2024-25 season, tallying five assists. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 44 career games, all with Providence. During the 2023-24 season, Mast skated in 47 games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL), totaling five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

