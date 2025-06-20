Steve Spott Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

The Boston Bruins announced today, June 20, that Steve Spott has been added to the team’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled to add Steve Spott to our coaching staff, and also welcome him, his wife Lisa and their children, Tyler and Emma, to Boston.” said Head Coach Marco Sturm. “Steve is a passionate teacher, a strong communicator, and brings great structure and detail to everything he does. His experience, especially on special teams, will be a major asset for our group and for the Bruins moving forward.”

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to join the Boston Bruins organization,” said Spott. “Being part of an Original Six franchise with such a proud history and tradition means a great deal to me and my family. The opportunity to work alongside Marco and the rest of this coaching staff, in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in hockey, is something I’m truly grateful for, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Spott, 57, has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the Dallas Stars. He helped guided the Stars to three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances, compiling a 149-68-29 regular-season record – the best in the NHL over that span. Spott has also overseen a Stars power play that has a 23.7 percent success rate over the past three seasons, ranking seventh in the NHL.

Prior to joining Dallas, Spott spent parts of the three seasons as an assistant coach with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2020-22. Before joining Vegas' coaching staff, he served as an assistant coach for the San Jose Sharks from 2015-19.

Spott spent two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization from 2013-15, earning his first NHL assistant coach role with the Maple Leafs in the 2014-15 season. The prior year, he served as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the 2013-14 season. Spott posted a 45-25-6 record behind the bench for the Marlies, leading the club to the Northern Division crown and an appearance in the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Spott began his coaching career in the Ontario Hockey League in 1997-98 as an assistant with the Plymouth Whalers. Following four seasons with the Whalers, Spott joined the Kitchener Rangers as an assistant coach from 2002-08, before assuming the club’s head coaching position from 2008-13.

Internationally, the Toronto, Ontario native has earned two gold medals with Team Canada at the Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament – as head coach in 2011 and as an assistant in 2008. He also earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2010 World Junior Championship as an assistant coach.

Spott played collegiate hockey at Colgate University from 1986-90, totaling 148 points in 131 career games, followed by two seasons of professional hockey with the Richmond Renegades (ECHL) and the Newmarket Saints (AHL).

Spott joins Jay Leach (Assistant Coach), Chris Kelly (Assistant Coach) and Bob Essensa (Goaltending Coach) to round out Sturm’s coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.