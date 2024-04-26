NHL Announces Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 5 Start Time 

BOSTON – The National Hockey League has announced that Game 5 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, April 30 at TD Garden will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NESN and ESPN, and on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and on the Bruins mobile app. Single game suite rentals will be available that accommodate from 18-60 fans. For more information visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites or email [email protected].