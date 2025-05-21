2025 IIHF Men’s World Championships | Preliminary Round Recap

BostonBruins.com – Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves to pace the United States to a 5-2 win over Czechia on Tuesday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Fellow Bruin Andrew Peeke notched a goal and an assist for Team USA, which finished second behind Switzerland in Group A with a 5-1-0-1 record and 17 points.

The United States, which also includes Bruins blue liner Mason Lohrei, will take on Finland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Lohrei had a goal and two assists across the preliminary round.

Swayman has picked up four wins (in four games played) at the tournament to go along with a 1.97 goals against average.

Czechia, led by Bruins star winger David Pastrnak, finished with the same record as the United States but fell to third place in Group B with Tuesday’s loss and will take on Elias Lindholm and Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Pastrnak had a goal and assist in the loss to Team USA and is pacing all players at the tournament with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in seven games. Jakub Lauko notched a goal and an assist in the preliminary round.