2025 IIHF Men’s World Championships | Preliminary Round Recap

Swayman leads USA to victory over Pastrnak, Czechia to close out opening round

By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com – Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves to pace the United States to a 5-2 win over Czechia on Tuesday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Fellow Bruin Andrew Peeke notched a goal and an assist for Team USA, which finished second behind Switzerland in Group A with a 5-1-0-1 record and 17 points.

The United States, which also includes Bruins blue liner Mason Lohrei, will take on Finland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Lohrei had a goal and two assists across the preliminary round.

Swayman has picked up four wins (in four games played) at the tournament to go along with a 1.97 goals against average.

Czechia, led by Bruins star winger David Pastrnak, finished with the same record as the United States but fell to third place in Group B with Tuesday’s loss and will take on Elias Lindholm and Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Pastrnak had a goal and assist in the loss to Team USA and is pacing all players at the tournament with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in seven games. Jakub Lauko notched a goal and an assist in the preliminary round.

Lindholm continued his strong tournament with a goal in Sweden’s 5-2 loss to Canada on Tuesday. It was the first loss of the tournament for Sweden, which closed out the preliminary round with a 6-0-0-1 record and the second spot in Group B behind the Canadians.

Lindholm is leading all players with seven goals (along with Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon and Switzerland’s Sven Andrighetto) and is fifth in scoring with 11 points through seven games. The centerman’s hat trick led Sweden to a 4-0 win over Slovenia on Friday.

Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis posted six points (four goals, two assists) for Latvia (3-0-0-4, fifth in Group A), which did not advance to the quarterfinals.

