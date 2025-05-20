Bruins and General Manager Don Sweeney Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

Boston Bruins President Cam Neely announced today, May 20, that the organization has signed General Manager Don Sweeney to a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

“I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “It’s an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”

Sweeney has spent 10 seasons as General Manager of the Bruins after being named to the position ahead of the 2015-16 season. In 782 games under Sweeney, the Bruins have accumulated a 458-233-91 regular season record and earned postseason births in eight out of 10 seasons. Boston’s 1,007 points and .644 point percentage are tied for the best in the National Hockey League since his appointment to the role.

He was the recipient of the NHL’s General Manager of the Year Award following the 2018-19 season, during which the team advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

On the international stage, Sweeney served as General Manager for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. Team Canada won the tournament following a 3-2 overtime win in the championship game against Team USA at TD Garden in Boston.

Sweeney has also been selected to serve as Assistant General Manager for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, Italy.