Charlie McAvoy (USA), David Pastrnak (CZE) and Pavel Zacha (CZE) Named to Preliminary Rosters for 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (United States) and forwards David Pastrnak (Czechia) and Pavel Zacha (Czechia) have been named among the first six players selected to their respective countries' preliminary rosters for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

McAvoy, 27, appeared in 50 games for Boston during the 2024-25 season, recording seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound defenseman led all Bruins skaters in average ice time, logging 23:40 per game. Over eight NHL seasons, all with Boston, McAvoy has played in 504 career games, totaling 60 goals and 240 assists for 300 points. He currently leads active Boston skaters and ranks fifth among American-born NHL players with a plus-144 rating. The Long Beach, New York native was originally selected by Boston in first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, McAvoy served as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He previously represented the United States at two IIHF World Championships (2017, 2018), earning a bronze medal in 2018, where he tallied nine points in six games. At the junior level, McAvoy competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2017, winning bronze and gold, respectively. In the 2017 tournament, the defenseman recorded two goals and four assists in seven games and was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team. He also represented Team USA at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, capturing gold in both tournaments.

Pastrnak, 29, skated in all 82 games with Boston during 2024-25 season, recording 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points. He led Boston skaters in goals, assists, points, even strength goals (34), even strength points (83), power play goals (9), power play points (23) and shots (319) last year, also ranking in the top three in the NHL in points (T-3rd), even strength points (1st), shots (2nd) and even strength goals (3rd). Over 11 NHL seasons, all with the Bruins, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward has appeared in 756 career games, totaling 391 goals and 442 assists for 833 points with a plus-141 rating. Pastrnak ranks third all-time among Czech-born NHL players in goals and points and leads all active Czech skaters in goals, assists and points. The Havirov, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Pastrnak has represented Czechia in six IIHF World Championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024, 2025), capturing gold in 2024 and bronze in 2022. He led all players in scoring at the 2025 tournament with 15 points in eight games, earning a spot on the World Championship All-Star Team and being named Best Forward. Pastrnak has also represented Czechia at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2014, 2015, 2016), two IIHF U-18 World Championships (2013, 2014) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He previously competed at the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning bronze in 2013. Pastrnak has been awarded the Golden Hockey Stick as the top Czech hockey player seven times, with five consecutive wins from 2017-21.

Zacha, 28, appeared in all 82 games with the Bruins during the 2024-25 season, recording 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points. He ranked second in assists, tied for third in points and third in even strength points (37) among Bruins skaters. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound forward has skated in 628 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, totaling 125 goals and 217 assists for 342 points. The Brno, Czechia native was originally selected by New Jersey in the first round (6th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Zacha won gold with Team Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. He also represented Czechia at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2014, 2015, 2016) and three IIHF Under-18 World Championships (2013, 2014, 2015), earning a silver medal in 2014. He additionally competed at the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, capturing the bronze medal.