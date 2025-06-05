Sturm on Returning to Boston: “It’s Nice to Be Home Again”

BOSTON – Marco Sturm knows this town.

He knows the people, the restaurants, the streets.

He knows what hockey means here. And he knows what it means to don the Spoked-B.

Perhaps, most importantly, he knows what it’s like to see the Bruins build back.

When the Dingolfing, Germany, native arrived on Causeway Street from San Jose in November 2005 as part of the return for Joe Thornton, the Black & Gold were trending in the wrong direction coming out of the league’s year-long lockout.

The Bruins were headed for one of the club’s worst seasons in recent memory, as they managed only 29 wins and 74 points in 2005-06.

But from there, things began to change. Zdeno Chara and Marc Savard were signed in the summer of 2006 and an ascent toward one of the best stretches in Bruins history began.

Nearly 20 years later, Sturm is aiming to begin yet another climb toward a golden era of Bruins hockey. Except this time, he’ll be doing so from behind the bench.

“I’ve been through it as a player here, almost exactly,” said Sturm, who was named the team’s 30th head coach on Thursday morning.

“[Back then], we had to part with some good, core guys. We are in that kind of situation right now, some core guys are here, really good players, good pieces. Now, we just have to fill it up with some more good players and young players coming up, some exciting draft picks.

“I’m really looking forward to that because that’s where I feel comfortable, that’s where my strength is, to build teams up again and work with different types of players. Those experiences I had in the past definitely helped me.”

Of the 30 coaches in Bruins history, Sturm is the 14th to have also played for the club. And it was in Boston where the 46-year-old believes he had the best years of his career.

Across five seasons, Sturm notched 106 goals and 193 points in 302 games. He scored 20-plus goals in four of those campaigns, twice leading the club (27 in 2007-08 and 22 in 2009-10).

“It was a little bit of a combination, I would say,” Sturm said when asked why he had so much success in Boston. “The timing was very critical. I was in the Joe Thornton trade so that year we were just not very good. But we got out and signed guys like Chara and Savard and added lots of good pieces. [Patrice Bergeron] became better and better. The timing was great because every year you could see us grow.”