Swayman Helps Lead Team USA to 2025 Worlds Final

Netminder improves to 6-0 as Americans advance to championship for first time since 1934

GettyImages-2216094188

© Getty Images

By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves to help pace Team USA to a 6-2 semifinal win over Sweden on Saturday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden. The Americans advance to the title game to battle the winner of Denmark-Switzerland on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network).

The United States will be playing in the World Championship Final for the first time since 1934. It also marks the country’s first appearance in a senior men’s IIHF Final since the 2010 Winter Olympics gold medal game against Canada.

Swayman improved to a perfect 6-0 at the tournament to go along with a 1.99 goals against average and .905 save percentage.

GettyImages-2216093912

© Getty Images

Bruins blue liner Andrew Peeke (goal, two assists in nine games) notched two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 18:43 of ice time. Mason Lohrei did not play in the win over Sweden; he has three points (goal, two assists) in five games.

GettyImages-2216069667

© Getty Images

Boston centerman Elias Lindholm scored for Sweden in the semifinal loss to finish the tournament with 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in nine games. Lindholm’s eight goals lead the tournament.

GettyImages-2216082122

© Getty Images

