Swayman Helps Lead Team USA to 2025 Worlds Final

BostonBruins.com – Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves to help pace Team USA to a 6-2 semifinal win over Sweden on Saturday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden. The Americans advance to the title game to battle the winner of Denmark-Switzerland on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network).

The United States will be playing in the World Championship Final for the first time since 1934. It also marks the country’s first appearance in a senior men’s IIHF Final since the 2010 Winter Olympics gold medal game against Canada.

Swayman improved to a perfect 6-0 at the tournament to go along with a 1.99 goals against average and .905 save percentage.