Bruins Sign Victor Soderstrom to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Soderstrom
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 14, that the team has signed defenseman Victor Soderstrom to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Soderstrom (SOH-duhr-struhm), 24, appeared in 49 games with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points. He won the Börje Salming Trophy as the league's best defenseman and led all SHL skaters in plus-minus (+28).

The 6-foot, 196-pound blueliner has skated in 170 career AHL games, all with the Tucson Roadrunners from 2020-24, totaling 16 goals and 66 assists for 82 points. Soderstrom has also played in 53 career NHL games, all with Arizona, tallying one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The Gavle, Sweden native was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

