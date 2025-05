BostonBruins.com – Through one week of the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, the Bruins representatives have put forth a strong showing, paced by David Pastrnak, who leads the tournament with nine points (four goals, five assists) in four games.

Pastrnak posted two goals and an assist on Thursday in Czechia’s 6-1 win over Hungary. Jakub Lauko has notched one assist for Czechia, which is 3-1-0-0 and ranks first in Group B.