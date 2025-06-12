David Pastrnak Named to 2024-25 NHL Second All-Star Team

The National Hockey League announced today, June 12, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been selected to the 2024-25 NHL Second All-Star Team. This is Pastrnak’s second nomination to the NHL Second All-Star Team (2023-24). He previously received First Team honors in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Pastrnak, 29, skated in all 82 games for Boston during the 2024-25 season, totaling 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points. Among active NHL skaters, Pastrnak finished first in even strength points (83), second in shots (319), fifth in goals, third in even strength goals (34), tied for third in points and sixth in points per game (1.29). The four-time NHL All-Star led Boston in goals, assists, points, power play goals (9), power play points (23) and shots this year, reaching the 100-point mark for the third consecutive season.

The 6-foot, 200-pound forward has skated in 756 career games, all with Boston, recording 391 goals and 442 assists for 833 points with a plus-141 rating. Pastrnak is one of five players in franchise history to record consecutive 40-goal seasons (4) and consecutive 100-point seasons (3).

The Havirov, Czechia native was originally drafted by the Bruins in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.