David Pastrnak Named to 2024-25 NHL Second All-Star Team

pasta
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The National Hockey League announced today, June 12, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been selected to the 2024-25 NHL Second All-Star Team. This is Pastrnak’s second nomination to the NHL Second All-Star Team (2023-24). He previously received First Team honors in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Pastrnak, 29, skated in all 82 games for Boston during the 2024-25 season, totaling 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points. Among active NHL skaters, Pastrnak finished first in even strength points (83), second in shots (319), fifth in goals, third in even strength goals (34), tied for third in points and sixth in points per game (1.29). The four-time NHL All-Star led Boston in goals, assists, points, power play goals (9), power play points (23) and shots this year, reaching the 100-point mark for the third consecutive season.

The 6-foot, 200-pound forward has skated in 756 career games, all with Boston, recording 391 goals and 442 assists for 833 points with a plus-141 rating. Pastrnak is one of five players in franchise history to record consecutive 40-goal seasons (4) and consecutive 100-point seasons (3).

The Havirov, Czechia native was originally drafted by the Bruins in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Bruins Get to Know Prospects at NHL Scouting Combine

Getting to Know: Marco Sturm, the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins

Sturm on Returning to Boston: “It’s Nice to Be Home Again”

Marco Sturm Named 30th Head Coach in Boston Bruins History

Need to Know: NHL Scouting Combine 2025

Swayman’s Shutout Leads Team USA to World Championship Gold

Swayman Helps Lead Team USA to 2025 Worlds Final

B’s Trio, USA Set to Battle Lindholm, Sweden in Worlds Semis

2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship | Preliminary Round Recap

Bruins and General Manager Don Sweeney Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Sign Simon Zajicek to One-Year Entry-Level Contract

2025 IIHF Men’s World Championships | Week 1 Recap

King Clancy nominee McAvoy of Bruins embraces Boston tradition of giving back

2025 IIHF Men's World Championship Preview

Bruins Sign Patrick Brown to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Bruins Secure Seventh Overall Selection in 2025 NHL Draft

Need to Know: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Bruins 'anticipate' being playoff team next season