Getting to Know: Marco Sturm, the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Bruins’ 30th head coach is a familiar face.
General manager Don Sweeney announced on Thursday that Marco Sturm, who spent five seasons with Boston as a player, will take over behind the bench, replacing interim head coach Joe Sacco.
Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the 46-year-old Germany native:
Birthday
September 8, 1978 (46 years old)
Hometown
Dingolfing, Germany
Last Team
Head Coach, Ontario Reign (AHL)
NHL Playing Experience
- San Jose Sharks (1997-2005)
- Boston Bruins (2005-10)
- Los Angeles Kings (2010-11)
- Washington Capitals (2011)
- Vancouver Canucks (2011)
- Florida Panthers (2011-12)
NHL Coaching Experience
Assistant Coach, Los Angeles Kings (2018-22)
Head Coaching Record
2022-23 | Ontario Reign – 34-32-6 (Lost in qualifying round)
2023-24 | Ontario Reign – 42-23-7 (Lost in Round 2)
2024-25 | Ontario Reign – 43-25-4 (Lost in Round 1)
Career Timeline
June 22, 1996: Selected 21st Overall by San Jose Sharks 21st
October 4, 1997: Made NHL Debut and Scored First NHL Goal
January 24, 1999: Makes Lone All-Star Appearance
November 30, 2005: Traded to Boston as part of Joe Thornton deal
2007-08: Led Bruins with 27 goals
April 19, 2008: Scores Eventual Winner in Memorable Game 6 vs. Montreal
Jan. 1, 2010: Scores OT Winner in Winter Classic at Fenway Park
2009-10: Led Bruins with 22 goals
December 2010: Traded to Los Angeles Kings
July 10, 2015: Named Head Coach and GM of German National Team
February 25, 2018: Captured Silver Medal at 2018 Winter Olympics
November 4, 2018: Named Assistant Coach with Los Angeles Kings
June 17, 2022: Named Head Coach of AHL’s Ontario Reign
June 5, 2025: Named 30th Head Coach of Boston Bruins
Wait, There’s More
- Has two children, Mason and Kaydie, with wife, Astrid
- Hit the 20-goal mark seven times in his NHL career
- Participated in three Olympic Games as a player (1998, 2002, 2010)
- Was Captain of Team Germany in 2010
- Also participated in four World Championships (1997, 2001, 2006, 2008) and one World Cup (2004)
- Was Bruins alternate captain (2007-10)
- First German Head Coach in NHL History
- First European Head Coach in Bruins History
- 14th person in Bruins history to both play and serve as head coach for the club