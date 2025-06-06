Getting to Know: Marco Sturm, the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Bruins’ 30th head coach is a familiar face.

General manager Don Sweeney announced on Thursday that Marco Sturm, who spent five seasons with Boston as a player, will take over behind the bench, replacing interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the 46-year-old Germany native:

Birthday

September 8, 1978 (46 years old)

Hometown

Dingolfing, Germany

Last Team

Head Coach, Ontario Reign (AHL)

NHL Playing Experience

San Jose Sharks (1997-2005)

Boston Bruins (2005-10)

Los Angeles Kings (2010-11)

Washington Capitals (2011)

Vancouver Canucks (2011)

Florida Panthers (2011-12)

NHL Coaching Experience

Assistant Coach, Los Angeles Kings (2018-22)

Head Coaching Record

2022-23 | Ontario Reign – 34-32-6 (Lost in qualifying round)

2023-24 | Ontario Reign – 42-23-7 (Lost in Round 2)

2024-25 | Ontario Reign – 43-25-4 (Lost in Round 1)

Career Timeline

June 22, 1996: Selected 21st Overall by San Jose Sharks 21st

October 4, 1997: Made NHL Debut and Scored First NHL Goal

January 24, 1999: Makes Lone All-Star Appearance

November 30, 2005: Traded to Boston as part of Joe Thornton deal

2007-08: Led Bruins with 27 goals

April 19, 2008: Scores Eventual Winner in Memorable Game 6 vs. Montreal

Jan. 1, 2010: Scores OT Winner in Winter Classic at Fenway Park

2009-10: Led Bruins with 22 goals

December 2010: Traded to Los Angeles Kings

July 10, 2015: Named Head Coach and GM of German National Team

February 25, 2018: Captured Silver Medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

November 4, 2018: Named Assistant Coach with Los Angeles Kings

June 17, 2022: Named Head Coach of AHL’s Ontario Reign

June 5, 2025: Named 30th Head Coach of Boston Bruins

