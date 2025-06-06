Getting to Know: Marco Sturm, the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins

Former winger played five seasons in Boston, also lead Team Germany at Olympics

Sturm_Marco_4-19-08vsMtl_CelebrationwAxelsson
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins’ 30th head coach is a familiar face.

General manager Don Sweeney announced on Thursday that Marco Sturm, who spent five seasons with Boston as a player, will take over behind the bench, replacing interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the 46-year-old Germany native:

Birthday

September 8, 1978 (46 years old)

Hometown

Dingolfing, Germany

Last Team

Head Coach, Ontario Reign (AHL)

NHL Playing Experience

  • San Jose Sharks (1997-2005)
  • Boston Bruins (2005-10)
  • Los Angeles Kings (2010-11)
  • Washington Capitals (2011)
  • Vancouver Canucks (2011)
  • Florida Panthers (2011-12)

NHL Coaching Experience

Assistant Coach, Los Angeles Kings (2018-22)

Head Coaching Record

2022-23 | Ontario Reign – 34-32-6 (Lost in qualifying round)

2023-24 | Ontario Reign – 42-23-7 (Lost in Round 2)

2024-25 | Ontario Reign – 43-25-4 (Lost in Round 1)

Career Timeline

June 22, 1996: Selected 21st Overall by San Jose Sharks 21st

October 4, 1997: Made NHL Debut and Scored First NHL Goal

January 24, 1999: Makes Lone All-Star Appearance

November 30, 2005: Traded to Boston as part of Joe Thornton deal

2007-08: Led Bruins with 27 goals

April 19, 2008: Scores Eventual Winner in Memorable Game 6 vs. Montreal

Jan. 1, 2010: Scores OT Winner in Winter Classic at Fenway Park

2009-10: Led Bruins with 22 goals

December 2010: Traded to Los Angeles Kings

July 10, 2015: Named Head Coach and GM of German National Team

February 25, 2018: Captured Silver Medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

November 4, 2018: Named Assistant Coach with Los Angeles Kings

June 17, 2022: Named Head Coach of AHL’s Ontario Reign

June 5, 2025: Named 30th Head Coach of Boston Bruins

Wait, There’s More

  • Has two children, Mason and Kaydie, with wife, Astrid
  • Hit the 20-goal mark seven times in his NHL career
  • Participated in three Olympic Games as a player (1998, 2002, 2010)
    • Was Captain of Team Germany in 2010
    • Also participated in four World Championships (1997, 2001, 2006, 2008) and one World Cup (2004)
  • Was Bruins alternate captain (2007-10)
  • First German Head Coach in NHL History
  • First European Head Coach in Bruins History
  • 14th person in Bruins history to both play and serve as head coach for the club
Sturm_Marco_WinterClassic_1-1-10_5_Credit Dave Sandford-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_10-10-09vsNYI_EnteringDressingRoom_Credit Steve Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_4-19-08vsMtl_CelebrationwAxelsson
Sturm_Marco_11-20-09atBuf_OTGCelebration1_Credit Bill Wippert-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_2-9-10atBuf_White1_Credit Bill Wippert-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_WivesCarnival_1-4-09_1
Sturm_Marco_3-8-08vsWsh_Celebration
Sturm_Marco_11-14-09atPit_White1_Credit Gregory Shamus-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_3-18-10vsPit_Handshakesw70sCupTeam_Credit Brian Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_4-10-10vsCar_ShirtsOffOurBacks_Credit Steve Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_WinterClassic_1-1-10_10_Credit Dave Sandford-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_9-13-09_Portrait4_Credit Eric Levin-ELevin Studios
Sturm_Marco_10-1-09vsWsh_Intros1_Credit Steve Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images
Group2_7-15-09_WinterClassicAnnouncement_AtTopofDugout_Credit Brian Babineau
Sturm_Marco_7-15-09_WinterClassicAnnouncement_PosedwBatatHomePlate5_Credit Brian Babineau
Sturm_Marco_12-27-09atFla_PostGamewTimThomas_Credit Eliot J Schechter-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_12-31-16WCAlumniGame_1_Credit Brian Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images
Sturm_Marco_0506Black9
Sturm_Marco_0506linemates_Boyes&Bergeron
Sturm_Marco_0607Vintage4
Sturm_Marco_Sturmy'sTroopers_4
GettyImages-80783866
PlayersEnteringIce_WinterClassic_1-1-09_MarcoSturm-BobbyOrr_Credit Eric Levin-Elevin Studios
Sturm_Marco_7-15-09_WinterClassicAnnouncement_wPatriceBergeron_Credit Brian Babineau
Sturm_Marco_WinterClassic_1-1-09_3wBobbyOrr-MarkRecchi_Credit Eric Levin-Elevin Studios
Sturm_Marco_WinterClassic_1-1-10_6_Credit Dave Sandford-NHLI via Getty Images
Photos: Marco Sturm's Years in Boston

Take a look back at new Bruins' head coach Marco Sturm's years in Boston as a player from 2005-10.

