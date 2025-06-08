Bruins Get to Know Prospects at NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO - There’s more to learning about a prospect than watching them on the ice. Getting to know the person away from the rink is an essential part of the scouting process. As such, the Boston Bruins interviewed 74 of the 90 prospects that attended the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter over the last week.

With the seventh overall selection in the upcoming draft, and six other picks throughout the seven-round selection process, the Bruins focused on finding a player that could make a massive impact on the future of the organization. Boston will make its selections at the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 27 and 28.

Ryan Nadeau, Boston’s Director of Amateur Scouting, values getting to know the prospects away from hockey as an aspect of identifying a key fit for the organization.

“The Combine is an opportunity for us to get to meet a number of these kids off the ice,” Nadeau said immediately following the prospect interview period, which ran from Monday morning through Friday afternoon. “We see them so much playing hockey and at the rink, but now we get to know them a little bit and ask them some questions and just get a better feel for the personality of the kid.”

“We’ve got to be pretty direct and concise,” added Nadeau. “At the same time, we try and keep it comfortable so the kids don’t feel too intimidated and are going to answer the questions and give us a little background and insight into why they play hockey, what’s driving them forward, and different things that we can find out that have helped these kids get to a spot where they are now in consideration to be drafted into the NHL.”