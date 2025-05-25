Swayman’s Shutout Leads Team USA to World Championship Gold

Lindholm notches two assists to help Sweden to bronze medal

GettyImages-2216348404

© Getty Images

By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves to lead Team USA to a 1-0 overtime win over Switzerland on Sunday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship Final in Stockholm, Sweden. Buffalo’s Tage Thompson potted the golden goal at 2:02 of the extra session.

The United States was playing in the Worlds Final for the first time since 1934 and captured its first gold since 1933. The Americans went 9-1 during the tournament.

Across seven games played, Swayman went a perfect 7-0 with two shutouts to go along with a 1.69 goals against average and .921 save percentage.

Bruins blue liner Andrew Peeke (goal, two assists in 10 games) landed one shot on goal in 18:58 of ice time in the title game. Fellow Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei did not play in the win over Switzerland; he had three points (goal, two assists) in five games.

Boston centerman Elias Lindholm tallied two assists in a 6-2 win over Denmark on Sunday to help Sweden capture the bronze medal. He finished the tournament with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 10 games, which ranked second behind Bruins teammate David Pastrnak (6-9—15 in eight games for Czechia) among all skaters. Lindholm’s eight goals led the tournament.

Both Pastrnak and Lindholm were named to the tournament's All-Star Team, selected by the media.

GettyImages-2216093958

© Getty Images

News Feed

