Bruins Sign Simon Zajicek to One-Year Entry-Level Contract

Bruins_MediaWall_2568x1444 (4)
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 19, that the team has signed goaltender Simon Zajicek to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $872,500.

Zajicek (ZAH-yee-chek), 23, appeared in 29 games with HC Litvinov of Czech Extraliga during the 2024-25 season, compiling an overall record of 15-13-0 with a 2.12 goals against average and a .930 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound goaltender ranked first across the league in save percentage and tied for second in shutouts (5). In three playoff games in 2024-25, Zajicek recorded a 2.63 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. The Frydlant, Czechia native has played in 90 career games with HC Litvinov, posting an overall record of 36-48-0 with a 2.68 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

