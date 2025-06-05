Marco Sturm Named 30th Head Coach in Boston Bruins History

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 5, that Marco Sturm has been named the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins.

“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” said General Manager Don Sweeney. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

"I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins,” said Sturm. “I want to thank Charlie Jacobs and the Jacobs family, Cam Neely, and Don Sweeney for trusting me with this opportunity. Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans. I’ve felt that passion as a player, and I can’t wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed.”

Sturm, 46, served as head coach of the AHL’s Ontario Reign for the past three seasons (2022-25). Under Sturm, the team compiled an overall record of 119-80-11-6 and made three consecutive playoff appearances. Prior to his time in Ontario, Sturm spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings from 2018-22. In his final year behind the bench with Los Angeles, the Kings earned their first Stanley Cup playoff berth since 2018 and posted a 99-point regular-season (44-27-11).

Before joining the Kings organization, Sturm served as head coach and general manager for the German Men’s National Team from 2015-18. In 2018, Sturm led Germany to a silver-medal finish in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, becoming the first German team to ever appear in the gold-medal game and the first German team to make the Olympic podium since 1976. Sturm’s coaching tenure with Germany was additionally highlighted by a Deutschland Cup title in 2015 and back-to-back quarterfinal appearances (2016, 2017) at the IIHF Men’s World Championship, the best final placement for Germany since 2011.

As a player, Sturm skated in 938 career NHL games with Florida, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Boston and San Jose from 1997-2012, recording 242 goals and 245 assists for 487 points with a plus-59 rating. He scored the game-winning overtime goal for the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Dingolfing, Germany native was originally selected by San Jose in the first round (21st overall) of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft. He leads all German players for most NHL games played and ranks second for career goals and career points. Internationally, he represented Germany at three Olympic Games (1998, 2002, 2010), four IIHF Men’s World Championships (1997, 2001, 2004, 2008) and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Sturm and his wife, Astrid, have two children – Mason and Kaydie.