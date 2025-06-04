Need to Know: NHL Scouting Combine 2025

BUFFALO - The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine is under way at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York, as many of the top prospects aim to prove their worth to the top 32 organizations in hockey. With the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and six other picks throughout the seven-round selection process, the Boston Bruins will use the combine to help determine which prospects could make a positive impact on the organization’s future.

The Bruins will evaluate prospects at the combine through individual meetings and physical and medical testing. The combine, which runs from June 2 - June 7, precedes the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

Boston’s seventh overall pick will be the highest drafting position the team has held since selecting Tyler Seguin second overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Get to know some potential first round choices (based on Central Scouting’s rankings) for Boston below:

Caleb Desnoyers

Caleb Desnoyers, 18, led the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League with 84 points on 35 goals and a team-best 49 assists in 56 games last season, while helping his squad to a QMJHL Championship. The 6-foot-2, 173-pound center tallied 30 points in 19 playoff games in 2025. Desnoyers scored eleven game-winning goals in the 2024-25 campaign. The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, native totaled 140 points in 116 career QMJHL games with the Wildcats.

Anton Frondell

Anton Frondell, 18, recorded 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 29 games with Djurgardens IF of Swe-1, the third highest level of hockey in Sweden. The 6-foot, 196-pound center notched one goal and two assists in five games while representing Sweden at the under 18 World Championships this year. The Trångsund, Sweden, native tallied five goals and two assists in 10 games this season for Djurgardens Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League.

James Hagens

James Hagens, 18, posted 11 goals and 26 assists in 37 games during his first season with Boston College, helping the Eagles reach the national quarterfinals. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound forward recorded 11 multi-point games in the 2024-25 campaign, including one in the NCAA tournament. The Hauppauge, New York, native spent two seasons with the US National Team Development Program, where his 187 career points are fifth-most in program history.

Brady Martin

Brady Martin, 18, tallied 33 goals and 39 assists in 57 games this season with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6-foot, 174-pound center notched four points on two goals and two assists in five playoff contests. Martin recorded 11 games with at least three points in the 2024-25 campaign, including a hat trick and a five point game (2G, 3A). The Elmira, Ontario, native totaled 43 goals and 57 assists in 109 career OHL games with the Greyhounds over the last two seasons.

Porter Martone

Porter Martone, 18, notched 98 points on 37 goals and 61 assists in 57 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League this season. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward netted two shorthanded goals in the 2024-25 campaign and recorded nine points in six playoff games. Martone posted seven games with at least four points this season. The Peterborough, Ontario, native totaled 89 goals and 115 assists in 178 career OHL games.

Roger McQueen

Roger McQueen, 18, posted ten goals and ten assists in 17 games last season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. The 6-foot-5, 193-pound center appeared in three playoff games with the Wheat Kings in 2025 and scored one goal. McQueen notched a career best 51 points in 53 games during the 2023-24 campaign. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native compiled 86 points on 35 goals and 51 assists in 127 career WHL games with the Wheat Kings.

Cole Reschny

Cole Reschny, 18, tallied 26 goals and 66 assists for 92 points in 62 games last season with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound center recorded 25 points on nine goals and 16 assists in 11 playoff games in 2025. Reschny posted 11 games with at least three points in the 2024-25 campaign, including a six-point contest on January 29. The Macklin, Saskatchewan, native totaled 48 goals and 104 assists in 127 career WHL games with the Royals.