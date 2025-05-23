B’s Trio, USA Set to Battle Lindholm, Sweden in Worlds Semis

Pastrnak, Lauko sent home with Czech’s loss in quarterfinals

GettyImages-2215540126

© Getty Images

By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Jeremy Swayman’s strong run at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship continued on Thursday as he improved to 5-0 with a 20-save outing in the United States’ 5-2 quarterfinal win over Finland. Swayman (1.97 GAA, .897 save %) is leading the tournament with five victories.

Bruins blue liner Andrew Peeke (goal, two assists in eight games) notched two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 18:11 of ice time to help the Americans clinch a spot in the tournament semifinals. Mason Lohrei did not play in the win over Finland; he has three points (goal, two assists) in five games.

The United States will battle Sweden on Saturday (8:20 a.m. ET on NHL Network). Sweden defeated Czechia, 5-2, in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup.

The Swedes have been paced all tournament by Black & Gold centerman Elias Lindholm, who leads all skaters with seven goals and ranks sixth in scoring with 11 points. Lindholm, whoever, was held off the scoresheet in the win over the Czechs, as he landed one shot on goal in 17:09 of ice time.

B’s star winger David Pastrnak picked up an assist in Czechia’s loss and finished the tournament with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in eight games, which currently leads all skaters.

Fellow Czech and Bruins winger Jakub Lauko had a goal and an assist in seven games.

Denmark and Switzerland will face-off in Saturday’s other semifinal matchup.

