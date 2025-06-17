Bruins Announce Preliminary Roster and Schedule for 2025 Development Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Letourneau_Dean_2024DevelopmentCamp_8_Credit JonathanFolson-Boston Bruins
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Please find below a preliminary roster and schedule for 2025 Boston Bruins Development Camp, presented by Rapid7. Please note that the roster is subject to change and a full version will be provided following the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

2025 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER (as of June 17)

FORWARDS

Dalton Bancroft, Andre Gasseau, Beckett Hendrickson, Dean Letourneau, Bret Link, Jonathan Morello, Logan Morrell, Caspar Nässen, Chris Pelosi, Ryan Walsh*, Ethan Whitcomb, Will Zellers

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson Edward, CJ Foley, Ty Gallagher, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Kristian Kostadinski, Ben Robertson

GOALTENDERS

Albin Boija, Cameron Korpi, Philip Svedebäck

*Indicates participation will be limited to off-ice activities

2025 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE (as of June 17)

(Times are subject to change)

Monday, June 30 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (forwards), 9:50 a.m.

- On-ice session (defensemen), 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 1 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (defensemen), 9:15 a.m.

- On-ice session (forwards), 11 a.m.

- Community visits, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (full group), 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 3 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session/scrimmages (full group), 9:30 a.m.

