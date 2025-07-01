Hagens Makes Strong First Impression at Bruins Dev Camp

BOSTON – Nothing was going to stop James Hagens.

Not any flight delays, not a lack of sleep, not even Adam McQuaid’s offer to stay off the ice.

Nope, the seventh overall pick in Friday night’s NHL Draft was suiting up.

“When you have the chance to put on the Bruin jersey, you can’t say no. It doesn’t matter what flight delay or how much sleep you get, this is a dream come true. It’s the first time you get to put on the jersey. You’d have to cut off my leg to tell me I couldn’t get on that ice,” Hagens said on Monday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It was a moment that when you’re standing in this locker room, all you want to do is to be able to get out there and be a part of this.”

Hagens and fellow Bruins’ draft pick – and future Boston College teammate – Will Moore encountered multiple travel delays as they attempted to cross the country from Los Angeles over the weekend.

They finally arrived in the Hub in the wee hours of the morning on Monday and managed a couple of hours of downtime at the hotel before heading to Brighton for off-ice testing.

When McQuaid, the Bruins’ Player Development Coordinator, told Hagens and Moore they were free to go, the duo looked at each other and quickly made their decision: they were taking the ice.

“It’s all about making a great first impression,” said Moore. “Also, at the same time, any chance me and James get to get on the ice, we want to. We had the option but there’s times where in the future you might get back from a flight at 4 in the morning and you’ve got to show up and play. Just building good habits. We felt great out here. Glad we made that choice.”