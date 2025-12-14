Sunday Read: Talking Family, Routines and NHL Success with Steeves 

SAINT PAUL –– Alex Steeves sat in his stall at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday. It was his birthday; he turned 26 and just finished practice with the Boston Bruins.
Last year, he celebrated his birthday in Toronto. Steeves was playing for the Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Unbeknownst to the forward, his mom had flown in for the occasion. She brought a sign to warmups that read, “Surprise! Happy 25th birthday, Alex. No. 46, number one fan.”
“It was really special, and I had a really good night,” Steeves said. “I had a goal and a couple assists. That was my birthday – playing hockey. Like most birthdays.”
Life looks a bit different now. Steeves has since signed a one-year deal with Boston in July, started the season in Providence and battled his way into the NHL lineup. And then the production hit; Steeves has eight points (six goals, two assists) through 16 games with the B’s.
“I think the obvious answer is I am where I’ve kind of obsessed over getting to for the last 10 or so years, and that’s in the NHL, which is something that I am extremely grateful for and don’t take for granted at all,” Steeves said. “A year ago today, I was the same hungry player as I am today. Now I am just in a different spot, and the show goes on.”
Steeves was recalled from the AHL at the beginning of November due to injuries in the Bruins’ forward group. But, even as the team has continued to get healthy, Steeves has remained. On Thursday in Winnipeg, he skated on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm.
“A little bit of everything. It seems like he’s always leading us in hits and scoring goals,” Geekie said of Steeves. “He’s all over the ice. It’s huge. He kind of brings something on both ends of the rink. He’s physical on the forecheck and gets pucks back.”
Boston went on to beat the Jets 6-3 that night, and there was an entourage of Steeves’ supporters in the crowd to enjoy the win.