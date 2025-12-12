BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.
In the System: Letourneau Carries Hot Streak into Holiday Break
2024 first-round pick has six points over his last three games for BC
NCAA
- Dean Letourneau posted a three-goal weekend in No. 13 ranked Boston College’s home-and-home series with UMass-Lowell. The forward tallied twice on the power play in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory in Lowell last Friday night, before adding the insurance goal in the middle frame of their 3-1 win on Saturday at Chestnut Hill. The Braeside, Ontario, native ranks second on the team with nine goals and tied for second on the team with 17 points. Letourneau, who was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, heads into the holiday break with four goals and six points over his last three games.
- Beckett Hendrickson notched a three-point weekend in Minnesota’s weekend series at Ohio State. The forward recorded a goal and an assist in the Gophers’ 6-3 victory last Thursday, before posting an assist in their 6-5 loss on Saturday. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native ranks tied for third on the team with 10 assists and fourth on the team with 14 points. Hendrickson was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
- Will Zellers recorded a goal and an assist in No. 4 ranked North Dakota’s two-game series at St. Cloud State. The forward netted the game-winning goal in the third period of the Fighting Hawks’ 4-3 victory on Friday night and added an assist on the opening goal of their 4-2 win on Saturday. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native ranks first on the team with 10 goals and third on the team with 15 points. Zellers was also added to Team USA’s preliminary roster for the upcoming 2026 World Junior Championships.
Providence
- Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 37 of 38 shots faced in a 3-1 win over Hershey at the Giant Center on Wednesday. The Windsor, Ontario, native’s only goal allowed came on the power play with 11:25 to play in the third frame. The netminder ranks third in the AHL in both goals against average and save percentage with a 2.00 GAA and a .930 save percentage.
- Fabian Lysell netted his team leading 11th goal of the season in Providence’s 3-1 win at Hershey on Wednesday. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native scored on the breakaway with 5:07 left in the third period to provide insurance for the P-Bruins. Lysell also found the back of the net in Providence’s 4-3 overtime victory in Springfield last Saturday. The forward ranks first on the team with 11 goals and second on the team with 21 points.
- Riley Tufte scored his ninth goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Hershey on Wednesday. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native’s tally extended the Providence lead to 2-0 4:36 into the middle frame. The forward totals nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 16 games played with the P-Bruins this season.
Juniors
- Cole Chandler posted a goal and two assists in the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-1 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix last Saturday night. The forward totals eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 25 QMJHL games this season. His eight goals rank tied for fifth on the team, 14 assists rank tied for fourth, and his 22 points rank tied for fifth. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.