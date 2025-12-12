Boston Bruins Unveil Uniforms for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

The Boston Bruins, National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics – the League’s authentic outfitter – unveiled the team’s uniform for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bruins’ “gold & black” look is tailor-made for the moment as this marquee event will mark the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in Florida, the Sunshine State. The new sweaters reverse the team’s iconic color scheme, bringing a rich, vibrant gold to center stage, as well as include larger-than-life numbers on the sleeve and helmet, and elements that pay homage to the Bruins’ diehard New England fans who show up to cheer on their team at home and away.

"Through multiple Winter Classics and of course our club’s 100th anniversary, we’ve done a lot of retro and vintage style jerseys, but Stadium Series presented an opportunity to do something really unique,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. "We’re excited to introduce a uniform that combines Bruins toughness and snarl with some really dialed up components and coloring. These sweaters are going to look great under the Sunday night lights."

The jerseys feature a variety of new brand marks and design elements:

Sunshine Motif: In addition to the primary gold color, the jersey features debossed sun rays on the sleeves and on the hem loop label, which also features “BOS” – Boston’s airport code – a nod to the road warriors.

Football-Inspired: The main “Boston” wordmark on the front of the jersey is akin to the New England Patriots styling, an intentional nod to the game being hosted in an NFL football stadium, and features a lock-up treatment with the Bruins’ crawling bear logo. The crawling bear – traditionally a secondary brand asset – is bigger and more prominent for the Stadium Series.

Bear Claw Slash: One side shoulder features a new secondary mark, an iconic varsity B with a bear claw slash to signifying the grit and toughness that have been synonymous with Bruins hockey for more than 100 years. The slash graphic element appears throughout the uniform, including on the jersey, helmet, and pants.

Love For New England: The inside neck collar features the abbreviations of the six New England states as a reminder that the Bruins are proud to represent their region no matter where they play.

The Bruins 2026 Stadium Series jerseys and additional Stadium Series merchandise will be available for purchase on December 15 at BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ’47, at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114). Fans interested in being the first to know when jerseys and new merchandise become available to purchase are encouraged to sign up for the BostonProShop Newsletter HERE.

A limited number of tickets to the game are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

The NHL Stadium Series will be broadcast by ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The NHL’s international broadcast partners will deliver the game to fans around the world. A full list of media partners by country is available here.